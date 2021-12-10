As we approach the holiday season, we can reflect on the happenings of November!
One of the most basic functions of government is ensuring citizens have the ability to call for help when it’s necessary. House Republicans believe that an Iowan’s zip code shouldn’t determine whether or not they live or die when faced with a medical emergency. Based on legislation by the House, emergency medical services recently received an additional $24 million to 64 EMS locations in Iowa. House Republicans are working with the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive federal approval to allow this ground emergency medical transportation state plan amendment to be expanded to private EMS providers that have an agreement with their city or county to provide ambulance services. Additionally, this session the House passed SF 615, which makes EMS an essential service so that local governments have the resources and certainty to make long-term investments in EMS infrastructure. This bill helps local communities fund life-saving emergency medical services for their citizens.
This November a new online platform went live for Iowa businesses to use with the several state agencies now available on the online portal. The Iowa Department of Revenue partnered with the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, and the Iowa Lottery Authority to launch a new user-friendly online platform called GovConnectIowa (http://govconnect.iowa.gov). This collaboration between these state agencies has created a more centralized and user-friendly way for businesses to register their business’ permit/licenses and file business related tax forms with the Department of Revenue as well as most online functionality of the Department.
Recently, the Iowa DOT announced that commercial driver’s license (CDL) renewals can occur online, except those who have a hazardous materials endorsement or individuals moving from a commercial learner’s permit to a CDL. This announcement comes after the legislature passed House File 280 this year. This bill was brought forward during the COVID public health emergency to reduce unnecessary in-person visits to DOT service centers and county treasurer’s office, but has been shown as a way to provide greater flexibility to CDL holders and increase efficiency of driver’s license staff.
As always, feel free to contact my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns. Per usual, I look forward to another great month of representing the people of District 95!