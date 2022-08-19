Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MONTICELLO – Make plans now to attend the first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show being held on Sunday, August 21 at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, Iowa.

This show was previously held for the past 37 years at the Maquoketa fairgrounds but has been moved permanently to the Monticello fairgrounds.

