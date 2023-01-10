Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Council Ralph Moore

Independence Mayor Brad Bleichner welcomes new Council Member Ralph Moore after administering the Oath of Office Monday evening.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – After winning a seat on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors last November, Independence At-Large Council Member John Kurtz abdicated his position with the City. The vacancy was announced, and members of the public were invited to submit an application to be considered for appointment to fill the remaining three years of Kurtz’ term.

At the regular Jan. 9 meeting Ralph Moore was unanimously selected and administered the Oath of Office by Mayor Brad Bleichner.

