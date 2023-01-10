INDEPENDENCE – After winning a seat on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors last November, Independence At-Large Council Member John Kurtz abdicated his position with the City. The vacancy was announced, and members of the public were invited to submit an application to be considered for appointment to fill the remaining three years of Kurtz’ term.
At the regular Jan. 9 meeting Ralph Moore was unanimously selected and administered the Oath of Office by Mayor Brad Bleichner.
Moore and his wife Leanne may be relatively new to Independence, but he brings a wealth of experience to the position. He is retired after owning/operating Moore’s Trading Post in West Union and then working 28 years with Dolly Madison/Hostess Company as an Area Sales Manager in Phoenix, Ariz.
Moore stated on his application a good Council Member has an “open mind,” is a “good listener,” and has a “willingness to research topics.” A good Council Member should also have communication skills, common sense, and be a good citizen.”
“I want to serve this community because it is well run and [am] looking towards the future and a wonderful place to live,” he wrote. “After my careers of being a business owner and being a sales manager for a large corporation, my experiences and life lessons (a lot of them) I would like to contribute my knowledge and enthusiasm to be involved in the running and future of Independence.”
Moore also served from 1980 – 1984 as a City Council Member in West Union.
Moore stated he hopes to, ”help make decisions for the future of Independence, contribute to the growth of the city and the well being of all our citizens.”
The entire application with references and accompanying letters of support may be found on the City’s website.