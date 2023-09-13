JESUP – The Steve Brown Art Center and the Jesup Public Library have partnered to bring the Mort Donlea Art Show to the Jesup community. Join us on Friday, Sept 15 from 5-7 pm in the JPL community room to explore Donlea’s art, enjoy live music by Carter Routt, and grab a bite to eat from Steve’s Food truck parked outside. FREE and open to all!
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
48°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage: 20%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM
- Sunset: 07:19:09 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.