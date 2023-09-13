Steve Brown Art Center SBAC logo

JESUP – The Steve Brown Art Center and the Jesup Public Library have partnered to bring the Mort Donlea Art Show to the Jesup community. Join us on Friday, Sept 15 from 5-7 pm in the JPL community room to explore Donlea’s art, enjoy live music by Carter Routt, and grab a bite to eat from Steve’s Food truck parked outside. FREE and open to all!

