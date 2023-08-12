Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics finished fifth overall at the USTA power Tumbling National Championships in Springfield, Illinois June 19-24. Additionally, four Moser students earned Individual National Titles, while 60 earned Top Ten Trophies overall out of Mosers 102 National qualifiers entered. There were over 5000 events entered with many ages and levels having as many as 80 total competitors vying for a National Championship Title & or Top Ten Title.
The Moser School earned 5th Place Overall finish, thanks to its top finishes in several categories; Over All 1st Beginner Girls, 1st Beginner Boys, 2nd Sub Beg. Girls, 2nd Advanced beginner girls, 9th Sub Advanced Girls, 18th Intermediate girls, 19th Sub Novice Girls, and also high scores in the Elite, Advanced, Novice levels.
Moser’s First Place National Championship Title Winners over all are: Elite Level National Championship Title holder Annie Gulick, Intermediate Carley Hillebrand, Advanced Beginner Lucy Scherbring, and Beginner Level Gunner Davis.
Moser’s Top Ten Over All (trophy) Title Winners:
1st-place: Annie Gulick, Carley Hillebrand, Lucy Scherbring, Gunner Davis. 2nd-place: Addison Norton, Vanessa Petsche, Lexi Martin, Olivia Weston, Greyson Manning, Lauren Stoffel, Jada Honkomp, Amaya Pottebaum, Olivia Pasker.
3rd-place: Aaliyah Corcoran, Mattie Johnson, Emi Harmon, Lucas Sadewasser, Luke Wulfekuhle, Jolie Weston, Kora Dimiqueo, Aurora Opitz.
4th-place: Mylie Elliot, Avery Brown, Mackenna Fisher, Paige Vaske, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Hadley Amfahr, Grace Stoffel, Jeffrey Breier.
5th-place: Jayda Even, Jenna Yest, Elizabeth Hilliard, Ellie Lechtenberg, James Hofland, Eliza Reicher.
6th-place: Grace Cornwell, Delaney Brown, Kylie Martin.
7th-place: Tucker Erickson, Aubrey Oakland, Mckinlee Connolly.
8th-place: Sutton Smith, Destiny Wall, Lennox Miller.
9th-place: Hannabelle Erickson, Allysa Sadewasser, Miya Pitz, Gracen Hein, Taylor McAllister.
10th-place: Megan Pierschbacher, Mya Reittinger, Lailah Moyle, Raelynn Coanner, Sylvia Kramer, Kloie Dugan, Anna Vaske, Cora Fuessley, Arianna Pottebaum, Kinleigh Smock, Maxwell Bockenstedt.
Mosers placing well earning flight medals include: Rachel Kaufman, Morie Johnson, Olivia Nylund, Gracelynn Clarke, McKinley wulfekuhle, Lennox Moser, Lindsay Ruchti, Mallory McElmeel, autumn Domeyer, Asanti Britton, Libby Knipper, Sienna Steffensmeier, ella Digmann, Ava Nolan, Izzy Lutgen, Hadlee Erickson, Isabella Krieg, Jovie Felton, Abbigail Stoffel, Derbi Holt, Delaine Holt, Reagan Nylund, Imogen Milroy, Kennedi Benesh, Scarlett Benesh, Brooklynn Cline, Claire Manning, Ahnalynn Rave, Jewell Hemry, Jadin Stephenson, Katie Lueck, Roalie Blahnik, Kendall Friedlein, Julia Kuennen, lily Hall, Adalyn Ostrander, Carly McDonald, Elyse Konrardy, Summer Haas, Laura Pierschbacher. (Margaret Reicher entered/ unable to compete).
“We are truly excited about our athletes’ performances at the National Level of Competition. They all did fabulous, and we are so very proud of each and every one of our students for their dedication, hard work, sportsmanship, and loyalty to our school and to the sport. We appreciate all our athletes, parents, grandparents, and families for their support and dedication to their children and to our school.”
Next year’s USTA State Meet will be April 20-21 and Nationals will be in Louisville Kentucky, June 17-22, 2024.
Coaches for the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, Beginners thru Elite Levels, are Debbie Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, Luka Marie Schulte with studio locations in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg, & Edgewood.
To register for fall classes: email: dmoser@iowatelecom.net cpayne@windstream.net