Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics was awarded 1st Place Over All Top Tumbling Team of Iowa at the USTA Iowa State Championships 2023.
Because of our Team members hard work, determination, dedication, and their ability to set goals and do the work needed to achieve, we were awarded 1st Place Top Tumbling Team.
We appreciate all our athletes and their families for their support, dedication, and loyalty as we continue to work to do our best at Nationals in Springfield, Illinois in June.
Moser Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Debbie Moser, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte. Moser’s Studio locations are in Dyersville, Manchester, Monticello, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg, and Edgewood. Ages 3 thru adult, Beginners thru Elite Levels. dmoser@iowatelecom.net cpayne@windstream.net