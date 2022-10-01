Moser school of Dance and Gymnastics instructor, Debbie Moser attended the 2022 USTA National Congress and Clinics on September 23-25 in Peoria Illinois. USTA Congress consists of technical meetings, workshops in all levels — Sub Beginner thru Elite levels — Coaches Certification classes and tests, Rule Proposals, State Chair meetings, Judges Courses, Safety Meetings, Ethics Meetings, Awards recognitions, and the Congress Meeting.
The Moser coaches are Safety Certified, USTA Certified Coaches, Background Checked, Safe Sport Certified, Dance Educators of America Tested/Certified, and have been teaching the area youth 50 plus years in Dance and Gymnastics.