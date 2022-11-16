Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in East Moline Illinois on November 6th, 2022. There were 21 teams entered with around 450 athletes competing thru out the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows:

1st Place: Aaliyah Corcoran, Addison Norton, Sara Petsche, Paige Vaske, Katie Lueck, Lucy Scherbring, Lexi Martin, Imogen Milroy, James Hofland, Vanessa Petsche, Lauren Stoffel, Sylvia Kramer, Olivia Pasker, Grace Stoffel, Vivian Honkomp, Ellie Lechtenberg, Lennox Miller, Bo McCarthy, Parker Pitz, Grace Cornwell, Fallyn DeShaw, Kylie Martin.

