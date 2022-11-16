Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in East Moline Illinois on November 6th, 2022. There were 21 teams entered with around 450 athletes competing thru out the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows:
1st Place: Aaliyah Corcoran, Addison Norton, Sara Petsche, Paige Vaske, Katie Lueck, Lucy Scherbring, Lexi Martin, Imogen Milroy, James Hofland, Vanessa Petsche, Lauren Stoffel, Sylvia Kramer, Olivia Pasker, Grace Stoffel, Vivian Honkomp, Ellie Lechtenberg, Lennox Miller, Bo McCarthy, Parker Pitz, Grace Cornwell, Fallyn DeShaw, Kylie Martin.
2nd Place: Hannabelle Erickson, Miya Pitz, Mylie Elliot, Audrey Dickson, Rosalie Blahnik, Ahnalynn Rave, Taylor McAllister, Brynlee DeShaw, Lily McCarthy, Michaela Keppler, Olivia Nylund, Kian Payne, Kinzlee Bohlken, Faye Honkomp.
3rd Place: Mya Reittinger, Avery Brwon, Aubrey Oakland.
4th Place: Ava Nolan, Delaney Brown, Lennox Moser, Jenna Yest, Jewel Hemry, Jada Honkomp, Jovie Felton, Stella Reicher, Arianna Pottebaum, Kora Dimiqueo.
5th Place: Izzy Lutgen, Mallory McElmeel, Gracen Hein, Kenzie Lee, Everly Runde.
6th Place: Ella Digmann, summer Haas, Isabella Krieg.
7th Place: Abbigail Stoffel, Rachel Kaufman, McKinlee Connolly.
It was a really great to be able to compete again in front of the judges and grow in talent and confidence. Moser athletes have now set new goals and will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability to meet those goals for the upcoming meets.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels.