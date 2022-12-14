Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OSKALOOSA - Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa on November 20th, 2022. There were 8 teams entered with around 200 athletes competing thru out the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows:

1st-place: Annie Gulick, Ella Digmann, Miya Pitz, Laila Moyle, Avery Brown, Rachel Kaufman, Kendall Friedlein, Aubrey Oakland, Claire Manning, Greyson Manning, Kenzie Lee, Jeffrey Breier, Kenley Scholbrock, Jovie Felton, Ellie Lechtenberg, Grace Cornwell, Kinzlee Bohlken, Aurora Opitz.

