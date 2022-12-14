OSKALOOSA - Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa on November 20th, 2022. There were 8 teams entered with around 200 athletes competing thru out the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows:
1st-place: Annie Gulick, Ella Digmann, Miya Pitz, Laila Moyle, Avery Brown, Rachel Kaufman, Kendall Friedlein, Aubrey Oakland, Claire Manning, Greyson Manning, Kenzie Lee, Jeffrey Breier, Kenley Scholbrock, Jovie Felton, Ellie Lechtenberg, Grace Cornwell, Kinzlee Bohlken, Aurora Opitz.
2nd-place: Izzy Lutgen, Autumn Domeyer, Summer Haas, Amelia Miller, Jewel Hemry, James Hofland, Emery Reed, Olivia Pasker, Mckinlee Connolly, Hazel Nelson.
3rd-place: Kennedi Bevans, Myra Peyton, Laura Pierschbacher, Ahnalynn Rave, Addison Reed. 4th-place: Brooklynn Cline, Natalie Drees, Derbi Holt, Kinleigh Smock.
5th-place: Willow Nelson, Kloie Dugan.
It was a really great to be able to compete again in front of the judges and grow in talent and confidence. Moser athletes have now set new goals and will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability to meet those goals for the upcoming meets.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels.