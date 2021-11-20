BETTENDORF — Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Bettendorf Iowa. on November 7th, 2021. There were 15 teams entered with around 300 athletes competing throughout the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows:
1st: Annie Gulick, Hannabelle Erickson, Olivia Schindler, Madelyn Troester, Addison Norton, Caleb Crane, Adalyn Monk, Paige Vaske, Mackenzie Bries, Rachel Kaufman, Lexi Martin, Rosalie Blahnik, Aubrey Oakland, Scarlett Benesh, Taylor McAllister, Myles Payne, Kian Payne, Karlie Burkle, Amaya Pottebaum.
2nd: Makayla Gasper, Megan Pierschbacher, Mya Reittinger, Gabbi Funke, Miya Pitz, Tucker Erickson, Mylie Elliot, Mallory McElmeel, Hannah Crane, Summer Haas, McKinley Wulfekuhle, Sutton Smith, Gunner Davis, Grace Pederson, Jada Honkomp, Olivia Nylund, Eliza Reicher.
3rd: Hayden Reimer, Aaliyah Corcoran, Laura Pierschbacher, Lainey Payne, Allison Klingman, Lennox Moser, Leigha Hinrichs, katie Lueck, Matilda kuhlman, Imogen Milroy, Vivian Honkomp, Stella Reicher, Kylie Martin.
4th: Claire Jaeger, Ella Davidshofer, Makenna Payne, Jewel Hemry, Olivia Pasker, Hadlee Erickson.
5th: Delaney Brown, Madilyn Payne, Kendall Friedlein, Millie Herbers, Ellison Wissmiller, Arianna Pottebaum, Kalei Pederson, Paislee Hansel, Peyton Spahr.
6th: Lindsay Ruchti, Jenna Yest.
7th: Cora Hageman., 8th: Jovie Felton. 9th: Kenley Scholbrock, Mila Davis, Lauren Gogel.
It was a really great to be able to compete again in front of the judges and grow in talent and confidence. Moser athletes have now set new goals and will continue to train and work hard to achieve, to the best of their ability, to meet those goals for the upcoming meets.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels.
Moser Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte , and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point. dmoser@iowatelecom.net cpayne@iowatelecom.net