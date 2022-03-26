OSKALOOSA — Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa Iowa on February 20, 2022. There were 8 teams entered with around 200 athletes competing throughout the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows:
1st PLACE: Ava Nolan, Megan Pierschbacher, Autumn Domeyer, Lailah Moyle, Aaliyah Corcoran, Mattie Johnson, Allison Klingman, Abigail Stoffel, Brooklynn Cline, Rachel Kaufman, Claire Manning, Gunner Davis, Greyson Manning, Brynn Hageman, Jadin Stephenson, Katie Lueck, Aubrey Oakland, Grace Stoffel, Kylie Martin.
2nd Place: Kendall Wagner, Avery Brown, Delaney Brown, Amelia Miller, Rosalie Blahnik, Mckynzie Strickel, Olivia Pasker, Addison Reed, Jovie Felton, Stella Reicher, Mylie Elliot, Delanie Holt. 3rd Place: Laura Pierschbacher, Lily Hall, Payton Morrow, Jewel Hemry, Kendall Friedlein, Lauren Stoffel, Mila Davis, Myra Peyton. 4th Place: Morie Johnson. 5th Place: Derbi Holt. 6th Place: Ahnalynn Rave. 7th Place: Makenna Behrends, Natalie Drees.
Moser athletes have set new goals and will continue to train and work hard, to the best of their ability, to achieve and meet those goals for the upcoming meets.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families — Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels.
Moser Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte , and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.