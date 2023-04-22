Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, celebrating over 50 years of teaching our area youth, will present their Independence area annual Dance and Gymnastics Showcase on Saturday May 6th, 2023, In House during their classes held at East Elementary in Independence between 7:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Moser students, boys and girls, ages 3-18 will be performing a variety of Tap, Jazz Hip Hop, and Gymnastic routines during the Showcase. The Moser students have been studying each Saturday, Sept. thru May, at East Elementary in Independence. The public is welcome to attend.
Moser Instructors wish to celebrate our 3 Moser Dance and Gymnastics seniors. Elizabeth Recker, Libby Knipper, and Savannah Freese.
- Elizabeth Recker is the daughter of Jamie and Amy Recker of Fayette and has studied 15 years with the Moser School in Gymnastics and also many years of Tap and Jazz/ Hip Hop. Elizabeth has competed for the Moser School 12 of those years.
- Libby Knipper is the daughter of Doug and Lynne of Dyersville and has studied with the Moser School 14 years in Tap, Jazz/ Hip Hop, and Gymnastics. Libby has also competed for the school 9 years.
- Savannah Freese is the daughter of Kirk and Niki of Monticello and has studied Tap, Jazz/ Hip Hop and Gymnastics with the Moser School 13 years and has competed for the Moser School 9 years.
Our 3 seniors are great role models for all whom come in contact with them. If they choose a different path next season, we will miss their talent, their dedication, and their willingness to voluntarily perform and/or compete at our various shows or meets thru out our seasons showing their progress. We will miss our very talented dancers and gymnasts, but above all, we will miss our friends.
Registration brochures for info on Summer and Fall Registrations are available, email or call Debbie Moser, Dyersville, dmoser@iowatelecom.net, 563 875 2846, Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood,cpayne@windstream.net, 563 928 6843, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.
Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics studio locations/ classes held in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg, and Edgewood.