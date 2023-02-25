DUBUQUE - Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Dubuque Iowa on January 29, 2023. There were around 200 athletes competing throughout the day.
Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows:
1st-place: Izzy Lutgen, Ella Digmann, Sophia Geistkemper, Autumn Domeyer, Avery Brown, Addison Norton, Mallory McElmeel, Miya Pitz, Mya Reittinger, Myra Peyton, Delaney Brown, Paisley Hansel, Sutton Smith, Emi Harmon, Paige Vaske, Mackenna Fisher, Imogen Milroy, Anna Vaske, Sara Petsche, Lily McCarthy, Lucas Sadewasser, Lucy Scherbring, Gracen hein, Lexi Martin, Luke Wulfekuhle, Zane Glawatz, Gunner Davis, Vanessa Petsche, Olivia Weston, Hadley Amfahr, Olivia Pasker, Ellie Lechtenberg, Lennox Miller, Amaya Pottebaum, Parker Pitz, Fallyn DeShaw, Delaine Holt, Kylie Martin, Jolie Weston.
2nd-place: Gabbi Funke, Asanti Britton, Hayden Reimer, Aaliyah Corcoran, Mylie Elliot, Carly McDonald, Laura Pierschbacher, Lennox Moser, Allysa Sadewasser, Amelia Miller, Jenna Yest, Claire Manning, Rachel Kaufman, Mattie Johnson, Jada Honkomp, Kendall Friedlein, Bo McCarthy, James Hofland, Greyson Manning, Mallory steffen, Ana’Leah Raber, Kinleigh Smock, Amelia Tobiason, Vivian Honkomp, Grace Cornwell, Eliza Reicher, Margaret Reicher.
3rd-place: Sienna Steffensmeier, Olivia Schindler, Julia Kuennen, Elyse Konrardy, Morie Johnson, Payton Morrow, McKinlee Connolly, Katie Lueck, Aubrey Oakland, Jeffrey Breier, Brynlee DeShaw, Elizabeth Hilliard, Grace Pederson, Emery Reed, Isabella Krieg, Ky’Lynn Raber, Cora Fuessley, Aurora Opitz, Maxwell Bockenstedt, Faye Honkomp.
4th-place: Carley Hillebrand, Lauren Gogel, Lindsay Ruchti, Leigha Hinrichs, McKinley wulfekuhle, Kenzie Lee, Alliosn Klingman, Adalyn Fette, Ahnalynn Rave, Kenley Schollbrock, Stella Reicher, Michaela Keppler, Kinzlee Bohlken, Parker Kirsch,. Willow Nelson.
5th-place: Libby Knipper, Lily Hall, Ruby West, Kalei Pederson, Taylor McAllister, Raelynn Coanner, Hayden Langel, Nova DeShaw, Ava Mactaggart, Arianna Pottebaum, Mila Davis, Kora Dimiqueo.
6th-place: Megan Pierschbacher, Addison Reed, Jewel Hemry, Everly Runde, Olivia Nylund, Katarena Lehman, Reagan Nylund, Jadin Stephenson.
7th-place: Rosalie Blahnik, Kloie Dugan, Hazel Nelson.
8th-place: Avery Lerch, Sylvia Kramer.
9th-place: Kennedy Kirsch, Derbi Holt.
BOONE - Team Moser next competed in Boone Iowa on Feb. 5th, 2023, with 19 teams attending with over 300 athletes.
1st-place: Tucker Erickson, Avery Brown, Amelia Miller, Ahnalynn Rave, Hadlee Erickson, Olivia Pasker, Aurora Opitz, Kora Dimiqueo, Kylie Martin, Maxwell Bockenstedt.
2nd-place: Annie Gulick, Hannabelle Erickson, Mylie Elliot, Laura Pierschbacher, Katie Lueck, Lexi Martin, Brynlee DeShaw, Isabella Krieg, Ellie lechtenberg, Lennox Miller.
3rd-place: Ava Nolan, Rachel Kaufman.
4th-place: Ella Digmann, Fallyn DeShaw.
5th-place: Jewel Hemry.
6th-place: Jadin Stephenson, Jovie Felton.
7th-place: Grace Cornwell, Nova DeShaw.
8th-place: Aubrey Oakland.
Moser athletes have set new goals and will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability to meet those goals for the upcoming meets. We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels. Moser Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.