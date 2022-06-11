Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics was awarded 3rd Place Over All Top Tumbling Team of Iowa at the USTA Iowa State Championships 2022. Moser athletes set goals at the beginning of the season, stayed focused, were determined, and achieved the 3rd Place Over All Title. 1st place went to Marshalltown and 2nd Place went to Iowa Gym Nest.

Moser Coaches, Debbie Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte are appreciative of their students and family’s dedication and support to the Moser School.

Moser studio Locations, Dyersville, Manchester, Monticello, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg, and Edgewood.

dmoser@iowatelecom.net cpayne@windstream.net

