INDEPENDENCE – Arrrg! The theme for the Second Annual Mother Son Dance is Pirates!
The dance will be held Saturday, March 11 at the Falcon Civic Center.
Mothers, devote the night to dancing and spending time with that special little guy in your life!
- Doors open at 5:15 for photos by Nancy Lubben Photography. Photos continue through 7 p.m.
- Parade at 6 p.m.
- Dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost is $15 per Mom.
Buccaneer boutonnieres and corsages are available from The Trendy Tulip. Call them to order!
Pirate hats and telescopes will be available for purchase at the door for $5 per set. (Limited supply available.)