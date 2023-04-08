INDEPENDENCE – The spring cleanup for Mt Hope Cemetery has been set for Earth Day, April 22.
Volunteers and staff will be in Mt Hope Cemetery on Saturday April 22 for our spring cleaning and will be picking up branches and cleaning up weathered and out of season decorations. If you have decorations you would like to keep, please remove them now and replace them after the cleanup is finished.
Please remember, for the safety of our volunteers and staff, glass decorations are not permitted in the cemetery and may be removed.
Following these guidelines will help us work together to keep the cemetery well-maintained and beautiful.