FAYETTE – Youth attended a day long 4-H summit at Upper Iowa University led by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county and state youth outreach staff on September 20. During the event, 75 youth from 11 area schools learned about using their voice for leadership, making an action plan for change in their community and heard from ISU Extension and Outreach specialists on a variety of workshop topics. Schools attended from the following counties: Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Clayton, Chickasaw, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.

Learning to work with others based on leadership style was one part of the overall process for developing a community action plan. To determine their leadership style, youth took a short survey to determine if they were more like a buffalo, eagle, mouse, or beaver. This humorous activity grouped like youth together based on their leadership style. They reviewed their strengths and shared pointers others should know about working with their leadership style. Youth reported they feel confident in being able to treat others fairly and equally when they are in charge of a group.

