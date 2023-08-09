INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Meet Me on Main Friday, August 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. downtown.
Music
A stage will be set up on the east side of the bridge.
- The McBrides will perform from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Busy Fingers Dueling Pianos from 7 to 10 p.m.
Food
- In addition to local restaurants — eight food trucks will be available: Pits & Perks BBQ; Nacho Daddy’z Tacos; Hungry Charlie’s Food Truck; Casserole Kitchen Food Truck; Boulevard Grill; Kurtzy’s Kitchen; and Totally Rolled Ice Cream & Kona Ice.
Fun
- Thursday Night Classic Car Cruisers. Special reserved parking for Classic Cars at the east end of First Street.
Notice of Road Closures
Starting at 7:45 a.m. Friday, August 11 downtown will be blocked off to begin setting stage.
- First Street: From the Wapsipinicon Mill to the ‘Bank Corners’ (Third Avenue).
- Second Avenue NE (‘Chatham’): From First Street to Second Street NE (1 block).
Most of the streets are expected to be open 30 minutes after the event finishes. The bridge will be open after the stage is removed. Hopefully by 11 p.m.
- Classic cars for show are asked to arrive and park well before 5 p.m. before crowd arrives.