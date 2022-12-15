Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – After two years of isolation due to COVID, the Independence Ladies Musical Society (LMS) was able hold a Christmas concert December 4 at First Presbyterian Church.

The concert featured music from the “Home Alone” movies under the direction of Janet Harms, LMS President. Pre-service music was provided on the piano by Carol Gibbs and Mary Schubich.

