INDEPENDENCE – After two years of isolation due to COVID, the Independence Ladies Musical Society (LMS) was able hold a Christmas concert December 4 at First Presbyterian Church.
The concert featured music from the “Home Alone” movies under the direction of Janet Harms, LMS President. Pre-service music was provided on the piano by Carol Gibbs and Mary Schubich.
Somewhere In My Memory (with Ann Peterschmidt on violin)
O Holy Night (with Ann Peterschmidt on violin)
You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (with The Grinch appearing!)
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Deck the Halls featuring the LMS Polka Band
Please Be Home for Christmas with soloist Elissa Dodge
The First Noel, a piano solo by Amy Copenhaver
Carol of the Bells — a flute/guitar duet by Patricia and Cory McBride
Star of Bethlehem featuring Patricia McBride on flute
White Christmas featuring solos by Jeremy Adams and Erica MacCreaigh
Run Rudolph Run featuring soloist Kay Dolan
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
After concert refreshments were served.