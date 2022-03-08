This last weekend, the Independence archery teams competed at the archery state tournament. Many Independence competitors placed, and an elementary team took the state championship! Those who made it into the top ten of their competitions from Independence include: The Independence Elementary team- first place, High School team- fifth place, Evan Miller- first place Elementary Boys, Logan Mestad- seventh place Elementary Boys, Justin Schmadeke- ninth place High School Boys, Cael Post- All State Team, and Lauren Miller-fifth place High School Girls 3D.
The Elementary Team Archers include; Evan Miller, Logan Mestad, Elizabeth Bumgarner, Rowan Adams, Declan Brown, Easton Taylor, Hunter Hess, Toby Franz, Jaxen Meike, Autumn Albert, Lillian Wessels, Vicki Klotzbach, Blake Halligan, Enman Bird, Brayton Kuhse, Memphis Peyton, Kayden Gage, Aubree Adams, Anna Ogden, Braidon Peyton, and Aiden Stacy.
The High School Team Archers include; Justin Schmadeke, Cael Post, Lauren Miller, Drew Crump, Collin Wilson, Isabella Johnson, Jackson Wolf, Hannah Koch, Reese Ridenour, Charlotte Halligan, Josh Hayes, Lucas Williamson, Katie Finnegan, Addie Fischels, Ty Fangman, Madison Mestad, Jackie Finnegan, Lizzy Kremer, Avery Fischels, Matt Weiland, Rylee Rowland, Owen Ronnebaum, Cierra Michael, and Wyatt Fisher.