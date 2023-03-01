INDEPENDENCE - The independence mustang archers will be participating at the state archery tournament next weekend, March 4 & 5, at the state fairgrounds in Des Moines.
For the first time since the start of our program in the public schools (8 years ago), all 3 bullseye teams are ranked in the top 10 for the state of Iowa. For the 2nd year in a row, our Elementary (4&5 grade) team is ranked first in the state. Middle school is#6 and high school is #8.
Individual statewide rankings going into the state event are as follows:
Elementary girls
Autumn Albert #4 after a 3-way tie for 1st
Aubree Adams tied for #5
Elementary Boys
Grant Gissel #3
Brayton Kuhse 3-way tie for #9
Memphis Peyton #14
Middle School Boys
Evan Miller tied for #8
Vance Fischer #11
High School Girls
Lauren Miller #1
High School Boys
Cael Post #3
3D
Lauren Miller #1
Lauren Miller is also ranked #1 in the nation for high school girls bullseye — and #7 in the nation for 3D.
The top 20 of each team will be participating at the state tournament.
State participants:
Elementary — Autumn Albert, Grant Gissel, Memphis Peyton, Aubree Adams, Brayton Kuhse, Toby Franz, Ericka Schellhorn, Abel Anderson, Cooper Smith, Madden Ratchford, Dawson Hocken, Owen Schlesser, Paul Hansen, Weslan Losey, Kendall Rasmussen, Connor Barth, Preston Mohlis, Piper Holtzman, Ryker Murray, Vicki Klotzbach
Middle School — Vance Fischer, Logan Mestad, Evan Miller, Tyler Brown, Garret Hoglan, Korbin Little, Enman Bird, Gracie Little, Raelynn Gilliam, Persephanie Franck, Rowan Adams, Hunter Hess, Jackson Zieser, Elizabeth Bumgarner, Ethan Bird, Declan Brown, Easton Taylor, Nyles Senne, Caleb Michael, Lillian Wessels
High School — Lauren Miller, Cael Post, Brooklyn Banghart, Isabella Johnson, Karlie Price, Addie Fischels, Hayden Johnson, Jackie Finnegan, Charlotte Halligan, Wyatt Szopinski, Caidenze Conaway, Nolan Klotzbach, Zoe Steil, Hunter Hettinger, Madison Mestad, Reese Ridenour, Ranger Reed, Katie Finnegan, Brandon Yoder, Carson Hanaway
3D Middle School — Logan Mestad, Jackson Zieser, Hunter Hess, Elizabeth Bumgarner
3D High School — Lauren Miller, Brooklyn Banghart, Isabella Johnson, Karlie Price, Katie Finnegan, Jackie Finnegan, Hunter Hettinger
Coaches: Chris Luloff, Jess Luloff, Travis Mestad, Dave Harms, Bo Peyton, and Derrick Hess