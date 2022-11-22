Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Awards for the Independence Mustang Marching Band were recently tabulated and announced. This year the band achieved the following:

- BOA Iowa Regional Championship: 2nd Place in Class A & Finalist Class A Awards for: Outstanding Visual Performance

