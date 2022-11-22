INDEPENDENCE – Awards for the Independence Mustang Marching Band were recently tabulated and announced. This year the band achieved the following:
- BOA Iowa Regional Championship: 2nd Place in Class A & Finalist Class A Awards for: Outstanding Visual Performance
- Bands Across the Prairie: 1st Place, Best Winds, Best Percussion
- 5-Seasons Marching Invitational: 1st Place, Best Winds, Best Drum Majors
- IHSMA State Marching Band Contest: 31st Consecutive Division 1 Rating
- ValleyFest Showdown: 2nd Place, Class B
- Waukee Marching Invitational: 1st Place, Best Winds, Best Marching, Best Percussion
In addition, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 50 students participated in the 2022 WaMaC East Honor Band. The event was hosted at Marion High School. Upon arrival, students had about five hours to put the music together along with other nominated students from the other WaMaC East schools — Solon, Mt. Vernon, Marion, and West Delaware.
“The students did such a great job, put on a great concert, and represented our program very well!” said a post on the Independence Mustang Band Boosters Facebook page. “Congratulations to all students involved!”
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Independence Band program had three students travel to Ames to participate in the 76th Annual Iowa All-State Music Festival. This is the highest honor an Iowa high school musician can achieve. Lauren Hamilton performed on flute and piccolo in the All-State Orchestra while Hunter Johnson and James Henderson performed on tenor sax and trumpet respectively in the All-State Band.
They performed their concert on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Hilton Coliseum.
“It was an incredible concert and really showcased the high musicianship taking place in Iowa,” said a post on the Independence Mustang Band Boosters Facebook page. “We’re so proud our students were selected and they represented Independence so well!”
The All-State concert will be televised on Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.