COUNCIL BLUFFS – Saturday, June 17, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team traveled down to Lewis Central High School for two games on Saturday.
In game 1, the Mustangs took on the Waukee Warriors (11-13). It was tough sledding for the Mustangs in this one, only collecting four total hits in a 12-1 loss.
Senior Mitch Johnson got his first start of the season for the Mustangs and went 3 innings, giving up 6 earned runs on 7 hits, striking out 1 and walking 2 (hit two batters).
Junior Chase Kiler knocked in the only run for the Mustangs.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-3, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-3, Mitch Johnson 1-2, Korver Hupke 0-2, Luke Johnson 1-1 BB, Christopher Meyer 0-2 ROE, Kaden Kremer 0-1, Keegan Palmer 0-2, Samuel Hamilton 0-2, Dawson Fuelling 0-1 RUN, Chase Kiler 1-1 RBI
1 2 3 4 5 T
IND 0 0 0 1 0 1
WKE 3 2 3 4 0 12
In game 2, it wasn’t getting any easier for the Mustangs as they would collide with Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Lewis Central (18-2). The Mustangs played well and led this game most of the way before giving up 2 runs in the 6th and a walk off run in the 7th in a 5-4 loss.
Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus got the start on the hill for the Mustangs and went 5.1 innings, giving up 3 earned runs on 3 hits, but walked 5 batters. Rottinghaus struck out 4. Senior Keegan Palmer came on in relief and pitched well but gets the loss. Palmer gave up just 3 hits and 1 earned run, but it was the walkoff hit. He struck out 1 batter in 1.2 innings of work.
Chase Kiler added two more hits on the day for the Mustangs, while Junior Trey Weber went 2 for 4. Junior Luke Johnson drove in 2 runs.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 2-4 2RUNS, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-3 SAC ROE, Mitch Johnson 1-3 RUN HBP, Korver Hupke 0-3 RBI HBP, Luke Johnson 1-3 2RBI BB, Christopher Meyer 0-3, Chase Kiler 2-3 RBI, Keegan Palmer 0-1 SAC 2BB ROE, Bryce Christian 0-1 2SAC, Dawson Fuelling RUN, Kaden Kremer SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 4
LC 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 5
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, June 19, 2023: The Mustangs continued their very tough schedule on Monday night when they hosted the Class 2A, No. 4-ranked Beckman Catholic Blazers (14-7).
The Blazers managed to get the 3-1 win despite only 4 hits in the contest. Senior Keegan Palmer was outstanding once again going 6 strong innings and allowing just 2 earned runs on 3 hits. Palmer struck out one batter and walked one but gets the loss.
The Mustangs had 6 hits as a team and Mitch Johnson and Keegan Palmer had 2 each. Korver Hupke drove in the only Mustangs run with a double.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 0-1 BB HBP, Chase Kiler 0-2 SAC, Mitch Johnson 2-4, Korver Hupke 1-3 2B RBI HBP SB, Luke Johnson 0-4, Kaden Kremer 0-3 BB, Bryce Christian 0-2 BB, Keegan Palmer 2-3 2B, Samuel Hamilton 0-2, Christopher Meyer 1-1, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1
The Mustangs drop to 11-16 on the season and will be home tonight (Wednesday) hosting the Decorah Vikings (14-7). On Thursday the boys will be home for a WaMaC doubleheader against Vinton-Shellsburg (1-18).