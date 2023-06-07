MOUNT VERNON – Thursday, June 1, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team traveled to Mount Vernon last Thursday for a WaMaC Conference doubleheader.
The Mount Vernon Mustangs took game 1 by the score of 2-1. This was a 1-1 game until the bottom of the 7th inning and Mount Vernon walks it off with a run.
It was an outstanding pitching performance from freshman Bryce Christian who went 6 strong innings, giving up just 1 earned run on 8 hits. Christian struck out 5 and walked only 2.
Senior Korver Hupke stays hot for the Mustangs, stroking a double and going 1 for 3 with a run scored. Junior Chase Kiler knocked in the only Mustangs run in a pinch-hit appearance. Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus added 2 hits and a walk.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 0-4, Christopher Meyer 0-4, Mitch Johnson 0-4, Korver Hupke 1-3, RUN 2B, Luke Johnson 0-2 BB, Bryce Christian 0-2, Chase Kiler 1-1 RBI, Keegan Palmer 0-3, Andrew Rottinghaus 2-1 BB, Samuel Hamilton 0-1 BB HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
MV 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
In game 2, the Independence Mustangs collected 12 hits and scored 9 runs, shutting out the Mount Vernon Mustangs 9-0.
Another outstanding effort from senior pitcher Keegan Palmer, who went the distance allowing just 2 hits along the way, striking out 7 batters. Palmer is now 2-0 on the season with a 0.67 ERA.
Junior Trey Weber went 2 for 5 with 2 runs batted in. Senior Mitch Johnson added 2 hits in 5 at-bats, while junior Kaden Kremer went 2 for 4 with a double. Junior Chase Kiler drove in 2 runs with 2 hits.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 2-5 RUN 2RBI, Chase Kiler 2-5 RUN 2RBI SB, Mitch Johnson 2-5, Korver Hupke 1-4 RUN, Luke Johnson 0-2 BB, Kaden Kremer 2-4 2RUNS 2B, Bryce Christian 1-2 2RUNS RBI HBP ROE SB, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-3 RBI BB, Samuel Hamilton 0-2 BB HBP, Christopher Meyer 0-1, Dawson Fuelling 1-1 2RUNS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 1 0 3 1 0 3 9
MV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
VAN HORNE – Monday, June 5, 2023: The Mustangs baseball team was on the road on Monday for a WaMaC inter-division battle with Benton (11-3).
The Mustangs battled back in game 1 from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Bobcats by the score of 3-2. Andrew Rottinghaus gets the game winning hit in the sixth inning.
Freshman Bryce Christian gets the start for the Mustangs and goes 4.1 innings scattering just 5 hits and allowing 2 runs (1 earned). Christian struck out 3 and walked 1 while hitting one batter. Rottinghaus gets the win in relief retiring the last two batters.
Rottinghaus goes 2 for 3 with an RBI while Korver Hupke continues a solid senior campaign by collecting 2 hits and scoring twice. Freshman Christopher Meyer stays hot with two more hits in 3 at-bats.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 0-1 SAC 2HBP, Chase Kiler 1-2 SAC, Mitch Johnson 0-4, Korver Hupke 2-3 2RUNS 2B, Christopher Meyer 2-3 2B, Luke Johnson 0-3 ROE, Andrew Rottinghaus 2-3 RBI SB, Bryce Christian 1-3 RUN 2B RBI, Samuel Hamilton 1-2 2B BB, Cael Troutman 0-1
In game 2, the Mustangs took an early 2-0 lead and held it until the Bobcats scored twice in the 6th inning. This game would go extras and in the ninth inning the Mustangs would push across two runs and win by the score of 4-2.
Senior Keegan Palmer went 5 solid innings allowing just 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits and striking out 2 batters. Junior Luke Johnson gets the win for the Mustangs with 2 good innings of relief, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 2.
Offensively, the Mustangs banged out 12 hits and Christopher Meyer continues his tear with two more hits. Luke Johnson had 2 hits in 3 at-bats while Rottinghaus collected two of his own and drove in a run.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-5, Samuel Hamilton 1-3 BB HBP, Mitch Johnson 1-5 RUN RBI, Korver Hupke 1-4 2B RBI, Christopher Meyer 2-4 SB, Luke Johnson 2-3 BB, Andrew Rottinghaus 2-4 RUN RBI, Kaden Kremer 1-3 RUN 2B SAC, Bryce Christian 1-1 RUN 2BB SB
The Mustangs are now 8-7 on the season and traveled to Wahlert Catholic (11-7) on Tuesday. On Wednesday the boys will be back home for a matchup with Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-3) and on Thursday the Mustangs will be home against Center Point-Urbana (6-5). Look for all these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.