MUSCATINE – Saturday, January 7, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams traveled to Muscatine for a 16-team tournament on Saturday.
Both the Independence boys and girls teams posted the best scores of the season as the girls took 10th and the boys placed 5th.
Four Independence boys averaged over 205 for the day. Garrett Niedert (212, 201), Michael Decker (183, 229), Teegan Cross (224, 210), and Ethan Gonzalez (193, 224). Zach Brown had a nice 384 series, bowling a 212 and 172. Head Coach Todd Lamphier added that Zach is getting better. Other scores include Nolan Reed (170, 185).
Four Independence girls averaged over 160 for the day. Carlie Hanson bowled her 1st Varsity meet and rolls a 288 series (128, 160).
“She has shown great improvement from the start of the year,” said Coach Lamphier.
Other girls scores include Brooklyn Tudor (123, 148), Addison Lamphier (148, 173), Emma Gonzalez (149, 187), Caitlyn Hoglan (181, 160), and Cora Nabholz led the Mustangs with a 353 series (212, 141).
This tournament has many of the best 1A and 2A Boy’s and Girl’s bowling programs in the state.
“Girls are showing signs of promise with today’s effort,” added Coach Lamphier, “I know all the kids will tell you they could have added 30 to 40 pins onto their score today. Hopefully, we can clean that up in the next few weeks.”
The boys and girls bowling teams will be at Turner Hall in Keystone on Friday to face the Benton Community bowling teams.