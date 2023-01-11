Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MUSCATINE – Saturday, January 7, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams traveled to Muscatine for a 16-team tournament on Saturday.

Both the Independence boys and girls teams posted the best scores of the season as the girls took 10th and the boys placed 5th.

