WATERLOO – CADILLAC LANES – Head Coach Todd Lamphier and the Independence Mustangs bowling team hosted their own Bakers Tournament where 16 girls’ teams and 17 boys’ teams competed.
A Bakers Tournament consists of 5 bowlers from each team and each bowler alternates frames, therefore bowling two frames each.
The Independence girls took 5th, while the Independence boys came in 8th.
GIRLS RESULTS:
Dubuque Senior 3019
Dubuque Hempstead 2955
Vinton-Shellsburg 2820
CR Kennedy 2734
Independence 2666
BOYS RESULTS:
CR Jefferson 3240
CR Kennedy 3130
Vinton-Shellsburg 3030
West Delaware 2948
Maquoketa 2891
Charles City 2889
Independence 2847