In Front Matthew Tudor. 1st row L to R: River Straw, Addison Lamphier, Emma Gonzalez, Rachel Blaker, Brooklyn Tudor. Middle row L to R: Michael Decker, Cora Nabholz, Ethan Gonzalez, Caitlyn Hoglan and Zachery Brown. }Back Row: Head coach Lamphier, Garret Niedert, Roman Johnson, Nolan Reed, Will Perry, Teegan Cross and Asst. Coach Gonzalez

 Photo courtesy Jill Louvar

WATERLOO – CADILLAC LANES – Head Coach Todd Lamphier and the Independence Mustangs bowling team hosted their own Bakers Tournament where 16 girls’ teams and 17 boys’ teams competed.

A Bakers Tournament consists of 5 bowlers from each team and each bowler alternates frames, therefore bowling two frames each.

The Independence girls took 5th, while the Independence boys came in 8th.

GIRLS RESULTS:

Dubuque Senior 3019

Dubuque Hempstead 2955

Vinton-Shellsburg 2820

CR Kennedy 2734

Independence 2666

BOYS RESULTS:

CR Jefferson 3240

CR Kennedy 3130

Vinton-Shellsburg 3030

West Delaware 2948

Maquoketa 2891

Charles City 2889

Independence 2847

