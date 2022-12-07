INDEPENDENCE – Friday, December 02, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams hosted Marion on Friday and came away with a couple wins.
The boys won 2734-2460 and the girls won 2205-1631.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
INDEPENDENCE – Friday, December 02, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams hosted Marion on Friday and came away with a couple wins.
The boys won 2734-2460 and the girls won 2205-1631.
“Nice start to the season with both teams winning,” said Head Coach Todd Lamphier, “saw some good things from both teams.”
Mustangs Ethan Gonzalez rolled a 262 in his 2nd game while Garrett Niedert had a 200 in his 1st game. Zach Brown rolled a 187 and Teegan Cross had a 181 for their high games.
On the girls side, nice games from Cora Nabholz who rolled a 186, Addison Lamphier with a 180 and Caitlyn Hoglan who had a 167.
The girls will be in Cedar Rapids (Lancer Lanes) on Saturday starting at 1:00 PM.
Partly cloudy skies. High 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.