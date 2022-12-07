Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee girls bowling Addison Lamphier 120722

Sophomore Addison Lamphier in action against Marion on Friday. Indee boys and girls won their matches.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, December 02, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams hosted Marion on Friday and came away with a couple wins.

The boys won 2734-2460 and the girls won 2205-1631.

Tags

Trending Food Videos