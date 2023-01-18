Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

KEYSTONE – Friday, January 13, 2023: the Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams came home with wins on Friday night when they traveled to Benton Community and the Keystone Turner Hall for a WaMaC match.

The boys team won by the score of Mustangs 2421, Benton Community 2392.

