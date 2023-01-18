KEYSTONE – Friday, January 13, 2023: the Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams came home with wins on Friday night when they traveled to Benton Community and the Keystone Turner Hall for a WaMaC match.
The boys team won by the score of Mustangs 2421, Benton Community 2392.
Junior Garrett Niedert led the Mustangs with a 345 series and sophomore Michael Decker came in with a 337.
Niedert bowled a 184-161 while Decker rolled a 178-159. Senior Ethan Gonzalez scored 177-129 and junior Teegan Cross had a 159-153. Sophomore Zachary Brown bowled a 154-128 and senior Nolan Reed booked a 148-142.
The boys team is now 2-2 on the season and were home on Tuesday for a bout with Charles City (3-3). The boys will travel to New Hampton (2-3) on Friday.
The Independence girls bowling team was also a winner at Benton Community with a drubbing of the Bobcats by the score of 2382-1858. Independence had the top four total in pins.
Senior Cora Nabholz led all bowlers with a 391 series and the high game (203-188). Sophomore Emma Gonzalez rolled a 322 (186-136). Sophomore Addison Lamphier scored a 305 (179-126) while sophomore Carlie Hanson had a 291 (147-144). Senior Caitlyn Hoglan bowled a 266 (141-125) and senior Rachel Blaker had a 212 (108-104).
Indee girls move to 2-2 on the season and were home on Tuesday afternoon at 319 Social House here in Independence. The girls hosted Charles City (4-2). On Friday the girls will travel to New Hampton (0-2).