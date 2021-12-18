INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs are currently in the toughest stretch of their schedule, with Marion, West Delaware, CCA and Williamsburg. The WaMaC is loaded with talent and regardless of the matchup, there is never an easy night. “Every coach prepares their kids to make it difficult on you,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “No excuses, just the facts.”
This game with Clear Creek-Amana was weird, because it felt like the Mustangs were the better team for the most part, but in the end turnovers and second chance points were the downfall. The Mustangs would drop a 66-59 decision.
The Mustangs came out firing on all cylinders and took an early 8-0 lead when senior Daniel Brock hit a long 3-pointer from the top of the key, but Clear Creek Amana weathered the storm and fired right back to trail the Mustangs by 2 at the end of the 1st quarter.
The Clippers are not big by any means and start 5 kids 6’2” or less. But with that said, they are very athletic and every one of them can handle the ball. They have several players who may be considered the best players in the conference, including senior Kyle Schrepfer, who by Coach Beatty’s standards, is a 1st Team All-Conference player.
The Mustangs executed a ‘triangle and 2’ on two of their best players, effectively shutting down Schrepfer, who had 7 points. (10 under his average). He only had 1 point through 2 1/2 Qtrs.
Problem was senior Ben Swails got 20 points and the Mustangs allowed the other 3 guys on the floor to penetrate the paint and convert or get offensive rebounds.
This was a 36-31 Clipper lead at the half and felt like the Mustangs were playing well. Then 11 turnovers in the 3rd period turned a 5 point deficit into 10 points.
Indee had 17 Turnovers to CCA’s 7. “That’s 10 extra possessions,” added Coach Beatty, “you just can’t give those away versus good competition and expect to win.”
Trailing by 10 entering the final quarter, the Mustangs kept battling and after a Daniel Brock 3-pointer, this was a 3 point game late.
“I called a timeout to set our defense and we unfortunately let them throw it over the top to Swails,” said Beatty, “bursting our bubble on our comeback attempt. We just can’t let that happen.”
“Reality is we didn’t lose it in the end,” said Beatty, “we lost our traction in the 2nd and 3rd quarter with subpar defense, giving them second chance points, and they seemed to get every 50/50 ball throughout the entire night.”
1 2 3 4 T
CC-A 15 21 18 12 66
Indee 17 14 13 15 59
Senior Michael Kascel continues to impress, scoring 20 points and corralling 12 rebounds.
Daniel Brock added 17 and senior Sawyer Wendling had 11. Coach Beatty added that Sawyer Wendling never came off the floor.
Wyatt Kresser, Keegan Schmitt, Nick Homan, and Trey Weber all did a nice job disrupting what their All-Conference kids like to do offensively.
“This stretch of games will make us better,” concluded Beatty, “I’m certain the kids and those within the program understand how close we are.”
The Sophomore squad moved to 5-0 on the season. The boys trailed big several times throughout the second half, but rallied several time to pull out a 57-52 win.
They were missing a large component of their team in Zach Sidles due to some illness, but found some energy to get it done down the stretch.
“That squad continues to have someone different step up each game night,” said Beatty, “Their consistent balance makes them hard for opponents to prepare for.”
The Mustangs fall to 2-3 on the season and were on the road on Friday night, traveling to Williamsburg (4-1). Stats were not readily available come press time. They will be back home on Tuesday night when they host the Solon Spartans (2-3).