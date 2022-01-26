TIFFIN – On the road – against a top 10 team – couldn’t get much tougher than that. But the Mustangs boys’ basketball team took up the challenge and came away with a 63-61 win over the Class 3A, No. 7-ranked Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (9-3).
“Really happy for the players & program,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Seeing our under classmen experience that win on the road was neat to witness.”
The Mustangs jumped out to a 6-point first quarter lead and by halftime, the score was 29-25, Mustangs.
“We started fast which helped,” added Beatty, “ran into some adversity and runs from CCA along the way but were able to respond & close it out.”
The Mustangs kept pace in the second half, and it came right down to the wire.
“Wendling hit a big mid-range shot late and Schmitt’s two free throws sealed it for us by going up by 4 with 3.6 seconds to play,” said Beatty.
CCA has been rated as high as #6 in class 3A this season and Coach Beatty says this is one the guys will remember for quite some time.
Coach Beatty added that Keegan Schmitt, Nick Homan, and Michael Kascel on the glass was important along with Schmitt, Homan, Wyatt Kresser, and Trey Weber on the defensive end.
“We are a sleeper in the WaMaC,” continued Coach Beatty, “and if we continue to believe that the little things matter, we will surprise a few more teams down the stretch.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 14 15 18 16 63
CCA 8 17 19 17 61
Sophomores moved to 12-0 with a 50-33 win, while the Freshman dropped to 5-4 losing 43-51.
INDEPENDENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022 (BENTON COMMUNITY)
The Mustangs played a makeup game on Monday night, hosting the Benton Community Bobcats (4-7). The Mustangs controlled this game from start to finish and win it, 51-38.
Senior Michael Kascel scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds to pace the Mustangs. Junior Wyatt Kresser had a career high 11 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Benton 12 6 11 9 38
Indee 16 13 12 10 51
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S. Wendling (sr) 2 5 4 2 1
K. Schmitt (sr) 0 2 1 3 0
D. Brock (sr) 7 3 0 1 0
N. Homan (sr) 6 4 1 1 0
M. Kascel (sr) 23 10 1 0 5
W. Kresser (jr) 11 0 1 2 0
I. Wilcox (jr) 2 1 0 0 0
The Sophomores stay undefeated with a 55-52 win. The Freshman go to 6-4 on the year with a 43-26 win.
The Mustangs move to 8-7 on the season and hosted CPU (5-7) on Tuesday night. The Boys will be at Vinton-Shellsburg (2-12) on Friday night.