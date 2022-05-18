INDEPENDENCE – In the span of three days, the Independence Mustangs boys soccer team hosted 5 teams and played 5 games, winning 2 of them.
The Mustangs started off with a loss on Thursday to South Tama in an overtime thriller that ended in penalty kicks. The Mustangs fell 7-5 in a high scoring affair.
Independence led at the half 4-2 but failed to score in the second half sending this game to extras. No one scored in the two overtime periods, so the game went to penalty kicks and South Tama would score 2 and the Mustangs were only successful on one kick.
Friday night saw West Delaware come to town and the Mustangs took out their frustrations on the Hawks, winning 6-0.
On Saturday the Mustangs hosted a four team invite and would beat Denver 1-0 for their only win of the day, losing to Aplington-Parkersburg and North Fayette Valley 1-0.
Independence was home on Tuesday night for a 5:30 game with Center Point-Urbana (5-7-1). Look for this matchup in Saturday’s paper.
Thursday night the boys will travel to Cornell College for a Class 2A, Region 5 first round matchup with Mount Vernon (6-9).
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.