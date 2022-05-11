TAMA – Friday, May 06, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team was on the road to conclude their regular season, facing the South Tama Trojans.
The Mustangs would fall to the Trojans 8-1 where the Mustangs were without two starters due to other school commitments.
“Even though we were on the short end of the meet I was happy with the way our new varsity players came out and competed,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz.
Coach Schmitz added that he was especially happy with the play of junior Cayne Schultz. “(Schultz) was aggressive and played with tremendous hustle throughout his match.”
Sophomores Blake Gates and Jameson Puffett were also making their varsity debuts. Both boys
played very well for their first time playing at the varsity level.
The number 1 Doubles team of Nolan Reed and Michael Kascel (playing together for the first time) made a great comeback in their match against Kaden Timm and Miles Zmolek. South Tama was up 9-6 before Reed and Kascel would win 5 straight games for the win.
“It was nice to see the boys comeback like that,” added Schmitz, “they really started to play with focus and confidence to finish off the match.”
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Kaden Timm 7-10
2.) Kyle Beatty loses to Miles Zmolek 1-10
3.) Michael Kascel loses to Eric Henry 6-10
4.) Blake Gates loses to Lennart Blank 1-10
5.) Cayne Schultz loses to Braydon Thompson 7-10
6.) Jameson Puffett loses to Wyatt Wacha 0-10
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Kascel defeat Timm/Zmolek 11-9
2.) Beatty/Brandon Yoder lose to Henry/Blank 6-10
3.) Gates/Schultz lose to Wacha/Thompson 8-10
DECORAH – Monday, May 9, 2022: The Mustangs started their postseason on Monday, traveling to Decorah for the first round District play.
On a warm and breezy day in Decorah, the Independence Mustangs Boys Tennis team would see their 2022 season come to an end. The Mustangs would gather two first round wins in the 8 team District. Junior Kaleb Penner would defeat Freshman Johnathon Ehn of Oelwein, before dropping a 2nd round match against 3rd seed Daniel Skrade of Decorah 0-6, 0-6.
“Kaleb played well and really showed nice improvement throughout the season,” said Coach Schmitz.
Michael Kascel would drop his first-round match against Adam Maske of Aplington-Parkersburg 1-6, 0-6.
“Michael really made great progress in his first year of tennis,” added Coach Schmitz, “We will certainly miss Michael next year.” Kascel will be attending Clarke College in Dubuque, where he will be continuing his basketball career.
In Doubles play, the team of Kyle Beatty and Brandon Yoder would drop their first-round match vs (#1 seed) Benny Ramker and Isaac Becker of Waverly-Shell Rock 0-6,2-6.
“Kyle had a great Freshman season and Brandon continues to make very nice progress,” said Coach Schmitz, “The future is bright for both boys.”
The Doubles team of Nolan Reed and Zach Jimmerson would defeat Carson White and Connor Miller of Hampton-Dumont by the scores of 6-2 and 6-2. In the 2nd round, Reed and Jimmerson would battle the Doubles team Zach Klahsen and Coleman Condon of Decorah, but come up short in 2 narrow sets 4-6, 3-6.
“The boys both played very well today, and definitely had their opportunities in the match,” said Coach Schmitz, “They have shown great improvement and I am looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish next season.”
The Mustangs say goodbye to 3 Seniors, Michael Kascel, Aidan Anderson, and Ryan DeBoer.
“Our Seniors were great leaders for us,” said Coach Schmitz, “and they will be missed next season.”
The Mustangs will return 5 of the top 6 varsity players next year, on a team that improved from zero match wins last season, to 3 victories this season.