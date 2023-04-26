INDEPENDENCE – Friday, April 21, 2023: The Independence Mustangs fought through some rough weather conditions on Friday to defeat a tough undermanned team from South Tama by the score of 5-4.
The Trojans field just 5 players, giving the Mustangs two forfeits, which proved to be the game winners and give the Mustangs the victory.
During the dual, the inclement weather caused three separate delays and rain and sleet moved through the area.
“It was a really tough night of tennis,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “The weather was as bad as I have been a part of in all my years of coaching tennis. South Tama is a very solid team, and we were committing too many unforced errors throughout the meet.”
Coach Schmitz acknowledged the play of sophomore Brady Kurt. “I was happy for Brady Kurt, who earned his first varsity win at #5 Singles,” added coach Schmitz, “Brady is a great athlete, who is splitting time this Spring as both a Track athlete and on our tennis team. Brady did a nice job and was able to earn a big win for us.”
Also earning a big win was the Doubles team of Kyle Beatty and Brandon Yoder.
“Brandon showed a lot of toughness tonight, as he sprained an ankle in his Singles match and was able to fight through the injury,” said Coach Schmitz, “He was limping a bit but made some big plays for us.”
Beatty and Yoder were able to seal the meet victory with an 8-3 win in Doubles action.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (12) loses to Kaden Timm (11) 4-8
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) loses to Austyn Ellenbacker (12) 6-8
3.) Kyle Beatty (10) defeats Brayden Thompson (11) 8-3
4.) Brandon Yoder (11) loses to Wyatt Wacha (11) 7-9
5.) Brady Kurt (10) defeats Ian Vore (10) 8-5
6.) Cayne Schultz (12) wins by forfeit 8-0
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Zach Jimmerson lose to Kaden Timm/ Austyn Ellenbecker 4-8
2.) Kyle Beatty/Brandon Yoder defeat Brayden Thompson/ Wyatt Wacha 8-3
3.) Cayne Schultz/Kaleb Penner win by forfeit 8-0
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 24, 2023: The Mustangs were back in action on Monday when they hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals in a WaMaC tilt.
The Mustangs lost only one match all day and win 8-1. Senior Nolan Reed, junior Zach Jimmerson, sophomore Kyle Beatty, senior Cayne Schultz, and senior Caleb Penner were all winners in singles play.
“I was very happy with the way the boys played overall tonight, especially in Doubles,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “I thought that Nolan Reed & Zach Jimmerson played their best Doubles match of their career tonight. They both were hitting some great groundstrokes and getting their first serves in consistently.”
Singles:
1,) Nolan Reed (12) defeats Charlie Hefner (10) 10-4
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) defeats Brandon Skladzien (11) 10-6
3.) Kyle Beatty (10) defeats Jaden DeWitt (12) 11-9
4.) Brandon Yoder (11) loses to Jacob Reicks (11) 3-10
5.) Cayne Schultz (12) defeats Asaiah Yoder (9) 10-0
6.) Kaleb Penner (12) defeats Brady Hahn (11) 10-0
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Zach Jimmerson defeat Charlie Hefner/Brandon Skladzien 10-1
2.) Kyle Beatty/Brandon Yoder defeat Jaden DeWitt/Jacob Reicks 10-4
3.) Cayne Schultz/Kaleb Penner defeat Asaiah Yoder/Brady Hahn 10-2
The Mustangs are now 6-2 on the season and finish up their season with a very challenging schedule. Indee will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday, April 28, Marion on May 2, and Waverly- Shell Rock on May 4. All of the meets will be in Independence. All 3 teams are very tough, but Coach Schmitz is very happy with the progress his team has made this season.
Mixed into the schedule will be the WaMaC/NEIC Conference Tournament in Decorah on May 1st. The Mustangs will also participate in Individual Regionals on May 8 (Site to be determined) and Team Tennis Regionals on May 12. The Team Regionals is making its debut in Boys Tennis this season. The site for Team Regionals has yet to be determined.