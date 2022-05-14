INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, May 11, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls’ golf team hosted their final home meet on Wednesday when they welcomed the Vikettes of Vinton-Shellsburg.
The Mustangs would lose a closely contested meet, but a highlight included senior Brynn Bonefas shooting her career best round and taking home Medalist honors.
“I am elated for Brynn to shoot a career-best in her final home meet and come away with meet medalist honors,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger.
Bonefas fired a 46, two shots better than her previous best.
“I was also very happy that Mackenzie (Good) was able to play well in her final home meet,” added Coach Dinger, “Megan (Maki) also played very well tonight, and our team score was a great improvement over where we have been.”
TEAM SCORES:
1 Vinton-Shellsburg 215
2 Independence 222
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: (1) Brynn Bonefas 46, (6) Mackenzie Good 55, Megan Maki 59, Annie Johnson 62, Alexa Rosburg 68, and Sydney Schroeder 85.
