AMANA – Tuesday, April 11, 2023 (Amana Colonies Golf Club): The Independence girls golf team competed at the always tough Amana Colonies Golf Club on Tuesday against the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers.
The Mustangs would fall to the Clippers by the score of 207-259.
“All in all, I thought we played pretty well,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “Amana is a difficult course with lots of trouble which tends to inflate scores; while as a team our score was a little higher, individually we did some nice things.”
Junior Megan Maki led the Mustangs with a 59 while Aalysah Meek shot a 60.
“Megan (Maki) and Aly (Meek) played well for the 2nd meet in a row,” added Coach Dinger, “the others all had some good moments as well.”
Other scores include Annie Johnson (66), Alexa Rosburg (74), and Katie Finnegan (81).
“We still have a long way to go with many elements of our game, especially from 100 yards into the green,” Coach Dinger said, “We’ll be working on those parts a lot the remainder of the week.”
The Mustangs will be home on Monday when they take on the West Delaware Hawks. Tee off at 4:00pm.