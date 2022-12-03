ELKADER – Tuesday, November 28, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team hit the road on Tuesday for a trip to Elkader for the Elkader Scramble.
The Mustangs went 19-19 on the night while Rachel Eddy, Morgan Krall, Claire Carey, and Havana Griffith went undefeated.
Round 1 — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over Skyla Jevne (Decorah) (Fall 1:29)
Round 2 — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over McKenna Broadhead (Denver) (Fall 1:34)
Round 1 — Kennedi Bevans (Indee) over Kadence Michels (Bellevue) (Fall 1:29)
Round 2 — Kennedi Bevans (Indee) over Khali Hanna (Indee) (Fall 3:18)
Round 3 — Ella Schares (Sumner-Fredericksburg) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 1:10)
Round 1 — Ella Schares (Sumner-Fredericksburg) over Khali Hanna (Indee) (Fall 1:47)
Round 2 — Kennedi Bevans (Indee) over Khali Hanna (Indee) (Fall 3:18)
Round 3 — Khali Hanna (Indee) over Kadence Michels (Bellevue) (Fall 1:50)
Round 1 — Reese Berns (Central, Elkader) over Sarah Greiner (Indee) (Fall 2:00)
Round 2 — Jillian Worthen (Union, LaPorte City) over Sarah Greiner (Indee) (Fall 2:23)
Round 3 — Cameryn Judisch (Sumner-Fredericksburg) over Sarah Greiner (Indee) (M. For.)
Round 1 — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Emmah Hoveland (Oelwein) (Fall 5:41)
Round 2 — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Raven Hoppe (Postville) (Dec 9-2)
Round 3 — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Amelya Weigand (MFL MarMac) (Fall 1:21)
Round 1 — Josseline Hageman (South Winneshiek) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 1:30)
Round 2 — Tori Sylvester (Central, Elkader) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 1:49)
Round 3 — Tegan Cavanaugh (Charles City) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 4:00)
Round 2 — Claire Carey (Indee) over Amberley Gerholdt (Nashua-Plainfield) (Fall 0:52)
Round 3 — Claire Carey (Indee) over Anna O‘Rear (West Delaware) (Fall 2:07)
Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Anastasia Simon (Decorah) (Fall 5:40)
Round 2 — Lilly Luft (Charles City) over Dakota Whitman (Indee) (Dec 10-3)
Round 3 — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Ava Mehlert (Union, LaPorte City) (Fall 0:39)
Round 1 — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Kelby Kerndt (Decorah) (Dec 4-1)
Round 2 — Havana Griffith (Indee) over isabella sailor (Decorah) (Fall 5:17)
Round 3 — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Addison Timp (South Winneshiek) (Fall 2:56)
Round 1 — Laura Trevino (Indee) over Makayla Tharp (Union, LaPorte City) (Fall 2:31)
Round 2 — Addy McGraw (Alburnett) over Laura Trevino (Indee) (Fall 1:57)
Round 3 — Drew Zwart (Decorah) over Laura Trevino (Indee) (Fall 1:53)
Round 1 — Addison Popham (Starmont) over Izzy Strickert (Indee) (Fall 2:49)
Round 2 — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Allie Johnson (NH/TV) (Fall 1:24)
Round 3 — Naomi Simon (Decorah) over Izzy Strickert (Indee) (Fall 0:56)
Round 1 — Ella Kennett (Indee) over Elyse Berendes-Green (Bellevue) (Fall 1:35)
Round 2 — Taylor Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 1:29)
Round 1 — Abby Wagner (South Winneshiek) over Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) (Fall 1:30)
Round 3 — Josie Bergmeier (Union) over Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) (Fall 1:14)
Round 2 — Kadence Pape (MFL MarMac) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 1:50)
Round 3 — Kaydn Meyer (South Winneshiek) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 2:31)