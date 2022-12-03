Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ELKADER – Tuesday, November 28, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team hit the road on Tuesday for a trip to Elkader for the Elkader Scramble.

The Mustangs went 19-19 on the night while Rachel Eddy, Morgan Krall, Claire Carey, and Havana Griffith went undefeated.

