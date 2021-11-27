INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team opened their 2021-2022 season on Tuesday night in front of a nice crowd in the Independence High School Gymnasium.
The Beckman Catholic Blazers were in town for an early season WaMaC tilt. This was a 5-point game at halftime, but turnovers by the Mustangs were costly and they could not recover losing by the score of 51-30.
Junior Annie Johnson led the way for the Mustangs, scoring 10 points, while junior Madyson Ristvedt added 9 points. Newcomer, Madison Michael dropped in 5 points and Bella Ressler, Shanna Kleve and Havanna Griffith each had 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Beckman Catholic 14 10 15 12 51
Independence 11 8 8 5 30
The Mustangs (0-1) will be back home Monday and Tuesday night when they host Charles City (0-1) and Maquoketa (0-1).