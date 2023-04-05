CEDAR FALLS – Thursday, March 30, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team opened up their season on Thursday with a road game at Cedar Falls.
The Mustangs come away with a 3-2 come from behind win with 2 goals in the second half.
”I was very happy with the team’s response after going down 2-0 in the first half,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “We had a slower start then I like but then were able to settle in and play the way we should.”
1 2 T
Indee 1 2 3
Cedar Falls 2 0 2
The Mustangs only had 4 shots on goal, but they made them count. Indee got goals from junior standout Easten Miller and sophomore Addison Lange, while sophomore goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer had 9 saves.
”When Easten Miller scored with a few minutes left in the half we started to possess the ball and dictate the tempo of the game which was the difference,” added Coach Conaway.
Lange also had 2 assists and freshman Kreighton Peck added an assist.
The girls were at Mount Vernon on Tuesday. Look for that game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. They will travel to Decorah next Monday.