DEWITT – Saturday, May 13, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a Regional Semifinals loss to Central DeWitt 5-1.
Independence defeated Mount Vernon 5-0 in the first round of the Team Regionals. In the team competition, the first team to win five matches wins the meet. The Mustangs won the first five singles matches so no doubles play was needed.
#1 Keely Post beat Jordon Bliele 6-4,6-0. Post was 1-2 against Bliele going into the match. Head Coach David Morkel added that Post played a tactful match in her win.
Other winners were #2 Marie Gorman 6-1, 6-3, #3 Leah House 6-3, 6-1, #4 Lauren Patton 2-6, 6-2, 10-5, #5 Cora Nabholz 6-1,6-4, and #6 Zoe Bailey was leading in her match when Indee reached the five wins.
In the second round the Mustangs ran into Central DeWitt (15-5). #1 Keely Post was the lone winner in the meet. Post won in dominant fashion winning 6-1, 6-1 over Lexy Cooper of DeWitt.
“Keely just played outstanding in both of her matches,” said Coach Morkel, “She came ready to play and beat two really good players.”
The Mustangs lost the other five singles matches. #2 Marie Gorman battled till the end, but came up short 2-6, 4-6. #3 Leah House 1-6, 0-6, #4 Lauren Patton 1-6, 1-6, #5 Cora Nabholz 1-6, 0-6, and #6 Zoe Bailey 3-6, 1-6.
“I was proud of the team that played today,” Morkel said, “They represented Independence well. All of the girls really did a nice job. I would have like to have seen us win at least one other singles match to be able to have continued to the doubles competition, but Keely Post really played outstanding today. She beat two good opponents in Jordon Bliele of Mount Vernon and also defeated Lexy Cooper of Central DeWitt, who just qualified for the State in singles.”
The Mustangs finish a terrific season with a 10-3 record.