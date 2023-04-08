INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, April 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team opened the 2023 campaign with an impressive win over the South Tama Trojans 9-0.
“It was really nice to finally get our first meet in after the last two meets scheduled on Monday and Tuesday were postponed due to the inclement weather,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “I was pleased with the whole team’s effort. It is always good to compete against new competition.”
The Indee girls won all of the six singles matches. #1 Keely Post and #6 Lauren Hamilton were both dominant in their singles matches, both winning 8-0. #4 Leah House and #5 Aly Sill both played solidly, winning 8-1 in their singles matches. #2 Marie Gorman played some smart points winning 8-2, and #3 Brooklyn Williamson played well, defeating her opponent 8-3.
The girls also won all three doubles matches played to win the meet 9-0. Playing doubles #1 Keely Post/Marie Gorman won 8-1. #2 Brooklyn Williamson/Leah House won 8-4. #3 Sill/Hamilton won 8-2.
“We will continue to work to improve,” added Coach Morkel, “I am continually impressed with the leadership and work ethic I am seeing from our whole team.”
Coach Morkel acknowledged the play of a few other players who are standing out and continue to improve and will possibly compete for a varsity spot. Those players are Emily Erdelt, Lauren Patton, Cora Nabholz, and Zoe Bailey.
Indee 9 South Tama 0
Singles:
#1 Keely Post Ind. defeated South Tama Alondra Bolanes-Lupen 8-0.
#2 Marie Gorman Ind. defeated S.Tama Kara Nachazel 8-2.
#3 Brooklyn Williamson Ind. defeated S.Tama Hannah Houghten 8-3.
#4 Leah House Ind. S. Tama Defeated Brooke Hitchcock 8-1.
#5 Aly Sill Ind. Defeated S. Tama Katie Husak 8-1.
#6 Lauren Hamilton Ind. Defeated S. Tama Nevah Mathes 8-0.
Doubles:
#1 Post/Gorman Defeated Lupen/Nachazel 8-1.
#2 Williamson/House defeated Houghtn/Hitchcock 8-4.
#3 Sill/Hamilton defeated Husak/Mathes 8-2.
The Mustangs will be busy next week playing a triangular Monday against Oelwein and Dike. Tuesday is against Mt. Vernon, and Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday. (All home meets)