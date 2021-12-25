SUMNER – The Mustangs wrestling team was back in action on Tuesday night when they traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg for a triangular with Sumner-Fredericksburg and BCLUW-SH.
The Mustangs were all business and took down their opponents in dominant fashion to end the first half of the season.
“For the most part we took care of business,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “Thought our team wrestled aggressively and was trying to score points as much as possible.”
Coach Doyle acknowledged areas of focus and needs for improvement, “We have a lot of areas we need to improve on if we are going to do well at the end of the season,” added Doyle, “Some of those things don’t have anything to do with actual wrestling. The decisions we make and people we hang out with have to align with what we want to do.”
Coach Doyle continued, “Our team needs to figure out who our leaders are and what we want to accomplish this season. We have lots of talent but are often distracted by events outside of wrestling. We have too much drama on our team and do not share a common goal. Hope we can figure it out. Our seniors need to step up but have not done that yet this season.”
Coach Doyle says that individually speaking he thought Kaden Kremer had made some strides this week wrestling some really tough highly ranked 113 pounders and is right there to be successful.
“He has been putting in extra work that will pay off down the road,” said Doyle, “Our team has to keep working on the little things, need to get into better shape, and open up our offense more.”
Independence 72, BCLUW-SH 12
152: Brady Clark (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 160: Teegan McEnany (INDE) over Kade Pekarek (BCSH) (Fall 5:50) 170: Caden Larson (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 182: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 220: Brady McDonald (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 285: Caden Steding (BCSH) over Tono Cornell (INDE) (Fall 5:39) 106: Riley Rouse (INDE) over River Woosley (BCSH) (Fall 0:18) 113: Logan Bevans (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 120: Carter Kolthoff (BCSH) over Kaden Kremer (INDE) (Fall 3:37) 126: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Walker Ashton (BCSH) (Fall 1:00) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 138: Carter Straw (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.) 145: Tyler Trumblee (INDE) over (BCSH) (For.)
Independence 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16
160: Teegan McEnany (INDE) over Jesse Jones (SUFR) (Fall 3:24) 170: Caden Larson (INDE) over Grant Henderson (SUFR) (Fall 0:43) 182: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over Treyce Ensign (SUFR) (Fall 2:37) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Ethan Hunt (SUFR) (Fall 0:36) 220: Kyle Kuhlmann (SUFR) over Brady McDonald (INDE) (Fall 3:04) 285: Tono Cornell (INDE) over Cadillac Pagel (SUFR) (Fall 1:56) : : : 106: Tanner Wilson (INDE) over Brennon Blake (SUFR) (Fall 1:44) 113: Cael Judisch (SUFR) over Elliot Hurley (INDE) (MD 15-5) 120: Kale Wieland (INDE) over Trace Meyer (SUFR) (Dec 9-2) 126: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Davis VanSickle (SUFR) (Fall 2:24) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Kaden Meyer (SUFR) (Fall 1:36) 138: Carter Straw (INDE) over Hunter Jurgensen (SUFR) (Fall 3:06) 138: 145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over (SUFR) (For.) 145: 152: Noah Henderson (SUFR) over Carson Cameron (INDE) (Fall 1:02) 152:
“It will be good to have a break here for a few days. We have some kids with minor aches and pains, said Coach Doyle, “So the time off is at a good spot. Hope everyone comes back focused and ready to work after the holidays.”
The Mustangs will be back in action on January 3rd when they travel to Anamosa.