The Mustangs boys and girls cross country teams competed in two cross country meets this week. Starmont hosted an Invitational on Tuesday and Independence had their own meet on Thursday.
ARLINGTON – Tuesday, September 12, 2023: On Tuesday the Mustangs ran at Starmont High School. Top finisher for the Independence girls was junior Reaghan Ressler, finishing in 52nd-place, with a time of 22:59.11. Top finisher for the Mustang boys was senior Adam Fish, finishing in 53rd-place, with a time of 19:17.17.
INDEE GIRLS RESULTS:
52 RESSLER, Reaghan JR 22:59.11
INDEE BOYS RESULTS:{
53 FISH, Adam SR 19:17.17
89 WILSON, Tanner JR 20:34.25
92 WIELAND, Tyler JR 20:40.15
100 DECKER, Talan JR 20:49.61
110 GATES, Blake SR 21:26.64
124 KILER, Chase SR 22:09.36
127 JUSTASON, Kyle SR 22:26.60
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, September 14, 2023: The Mustangs hosted their Invitational on Thursday at the MHI Cross Country course. The Indee boys would finish in 4th-place. 63 boys started the race and top finisher for the Mustangs was Adam Fish with a time of 19:05.47, good enough for 18th-place. Junior Talan Decker was close behind, finishing in 19th-place with a time of 19:23.81.
INDEE BOYS RESULTS:
18 FISH, Adam SR Independence 17 19:05.47
19 DECKER, Talan JR Independence 18 19:23.81
22 WILSON, Tanner JR Independence 21 19:30.31
25 WIELAND, Tyler JR Independence 24 19:38.51
41 JUSTASON, Kyle SR Independence 39 21:44.58
45 KILER, Chase SR Independence (43) 21:56.26
57 GATES, Blake SR Independence (55) 23:23.22
In the girls race the top finisher for the Mustangs was sophomore Brooklyn Banghart who finished in 24-place with a time of 26:36.59.
INDEE GIRLS RESULTS:
24 BANGHART, Brooklyn SO 26:36.59
26 EXCHANGE, Renee JR 26:50.55
35 TOALE, Gabby SR 28:14.57
36 WIELAND, Jasmine JR 28:16.07
38 FARLEY, Bella FR 28:22.09
Next up for the Mustangs cross country teams – they travel to Vinton on Tuesday. Look for those results in next Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.