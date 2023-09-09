INDEPENDENCE – The Jr/Sr High School was rockin’ was Thursday morning with a Homecoming assembly featuring Class on Class games and the announcement of the Court and candidates for King and Queen.
The assembly was planned and executed by the Student Council. Games played included: Dodge Ball, Musical Chairs, Tug of War, a Relay Race, and Trivia Contest. While the Sophomores started strong winning Dodgeball, the Juniors swept the rest of the games. Trivia questions included:
1) Who holds the world record for the most hot dogs eaten?
2) Who has the most followers on Instagram?
3) What national holiday is celebrated in all countries.
4) What is Baby Yoda’s real name?
5) When was the iPad first released?
6) What is the largest ocean in the world?
7) Who founded Amazon?
8) Who won the first Super Bowl?
9) What is “Mustang” in Spanish?
After the games four Eighth Graders (Trevor M., Keira S., Ben A., and Melissa H.) stepped up to the microphone to announce the Court and Candidates for Homecoming King and Queen. They included:
Homecoming Court: Juniors Sophia McGarvey and James Henderson; Sophomores Cora Bertram and Ethan Schmitt; and Freshmen Avery Wheelock and Tristan Gall.
Queen Candidates: Katelyn Trimble, Allison Kleve, Marie Gorman, and Maddy Broughton.
King Candidates: Brady McDonald, Chase Kiler, Zach Jimmerson, and John Berry.
The Community Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The route will be Veteran’s Park (by the Mill) to Lyle Leinbaugh Field. The annual Junior/Senior Powder Puff game will be at 7 p.m. followed by the by the introduction of the Homecoming Court and the Coronation of the King and Queen.
Trivia Answers:
1) Joey Chestnut
2) Cristiano Ronaldo
3) New Years Day
4) Din Grogu
5) 2012
6) Pacific
7) Jeff Bezos
8) Green Bay Packers
9) Mustango