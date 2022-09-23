INDEPENDENCE – After a full day of Homecoming activities, including a service project to clean headstones in Oakwood Cemetery, the Homecoming Parade, the Junior/Senior Powderpuff game, and the community rally at Lyle Leinbaugh Field, the Homecoming Royalty was introduced and the King and Queen announced.
The Court and Candidates for King and Queen were escorted by friends and family along the track to the center of the grandstands.
Freshman Royalty
- Sophia Leon is the daughter of Jamie Knebel and Moises Yescas. She participates in volleyball, track, and softball. Her favorite high school memory thus far is being nominated for homecoming court. Sophia believes showing kindness is most important when Living the Mustang Way because you never know what someone is going through.
- Cael Troutman is the son of Wendy and Josh Troutman. He participates in football, baseball, wrestling, track, and enjoys weight training with his friends.
Cael also believes showing kindness is very important because the more kindness we share in the world, the more kindness will be returned.
Sophomore Royalty
- Reaghan Ressler is the daughter of Jen and Tony Ressler. She participates in cross country, basketball, track, Student Council, and Silvercord. Reaghan’s favorite memory of high school thus far is when she made it to Drake Relays and State Track her freshman year.
- Aaron Tanay is the son of Julie and Alejandro Tanay and is escorted by Mom and Ann Schwartz. He participates in football, band, wrestling, soccer, speech, choir, fall play and spring musical. Aaron’s favorite memory is the excitement of competition. The feeling of being in the UNI Dome for Bands of America or stepping on the mat for WaMac just gives him chills thinking about it.
Junior Royalty
- Charlyze Martinson is the daughter of Tiffany and Cole Martinson being escorted by her Uncle Chad and Aunt Lori Albright. She works out at Del Rio and enjoys napping and hanging out with friends. She feels being respectful is the most important component of Living the Mustang Way. Treating people respectfully and not differently is very important to her. Her favorite memory of high school is winning homecoming court.
- Jameson Puffett is the son of Molly and Jason Puffett. He participates in tennis and enjoys hanging out with his friends and listening to music. When living the Mustang Way, Jameson believes in being respectful because not only should a person respect others, but we must also learn respect for ourselves.
Senior Royalty
- Natalie Doyle is the daughter of Jessie and Michael Doyle. She participates in NHS, softball, track, and is the wrestling manager. She plans to attend UNI and then transfer to ALLEN to work in nursing labor and delivery. Though her parents will miss her when she moves away, they will not miss the clean clothes all over her bedroom floor. How she is able to find anything in her room remains a mystery to them. They want her to work hard and not to set personal limits.
- Carter Straw is the son of Barb and Brent Straw. He participates in cross country, track and is a 3x state qualifier for Wrestling. Carter believes in living gratefully because the things you have do not make you happy in life, happiness is something you choose. His parents won’t miss him forgetting to put the dogs away when he does animal chores. They hope he enjoys the time in his life because it goes by fast.
- Emily Erdelt is the daughter of Charity and Dave Erdelt. She participates in Softball, Band, Tennis, and Speech. Emily plans to attend UNI and major in accounting. Though her parents love her very much, her mom will not miss the weekly text about the new shoes being released that she REALLY needs. And if her mom could give her any super power, it would be time travel so she can go back and get the shoes that are no longer available.
- Korver Hupke is the son of Heather and Dewey Hupke. He plays baseball, football where he has been named 1st and 3rd team all-state, and has also been a wrestling state qualifier. His plans after high school are to play football or baseball. He believes in living gratefully because even when things are tough there are still positives to focus on to get you through. His parents won’t miss his messy room. They hope Korver continues to work hard and always gives his best effort and attitude in life.
- Lauren Hamilton is the daughter of Carrie and Mike Hamilton. She participates in All-State Honor band, Honors performance band, all aspects of Independence Band, Choir and tennis. She plans to go to college and study music performance and education. Lauren’s parents shared that the song “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty most represents her. She is a strong person who fiercely stands up for and defends her beliefs. If they could give Lauren any superpower it would be the power to answer her parent’s text messages promptly.
- Kaleb Penner is the son of Shelbie and Jayson Penner. He participates in fall play, tennis, Individual and group speech, fall play, choir, and the band drum major. Respect is very important to Kaleb because in order to create a strong relationship you need to give respect. Being respectful is being kind, grateful, and responsible. He plans on attending the University of Iowa to major in political science and law. His goal is to create his own law firm. His parents will miss his constant happiness but not all of the socks laying around the house. No matter what he does in life they hope he finds a work/life balance. Stay gold ponyboy.
- Callie Meyer is the daughter of Danielle and Keith Donnelly. She participates as Student Council co-president, FCCLA president, NHS officer, wrestling manager, choir, and musicals. Callie plans to attend school in Iowa and go into early childhood education. Callie is a truly happy person and has a way of seeing the good in any person, so her parents picked “Walking on Sunshine” as her signature song. One piece of advice from her parents as she enters adulthood is don’t ever burn a bridge and always try your best, it will pay off.
- Brody Bevans is the son of Susie and Shane Bevans. He participates in Band. Outside of school he enjoys boating, swimming and attending camp. He also enjoys watching the Mustangs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Brody believes in showing kindness as the students and staff of Indee have shown him much kindness throughout the years. His parents would give him the superpower of being able to sleep a full night without listening to loud music or tv and waking up the house. A song that best describes Brody is Jay-Z’s “Young Forever” because his parents see him being young at heart and living his life to the fullest.
- Karlee Fuelling is the daughter of Darci and Matt Fuelling. She is involved in dance, choir, FCCLA, NHS, and Student Council. She plans to attend UNI and major in elementary education as well as be a part of the UNI dance team. If her parents could give her any superpower it would be the ability for her stomach to turn junk food into vegetables because they have never seen green food enter her mouth! They hope in the future she always stays true to herself, roots for the underdogs, finds the best in people and not the flaws, and knows there is a lot of love in the world but none greater than that of her mom and dad.
- Mitch Johnson is the son of Sue and Danny Johnson. He is involved in Football, Wrestling, Baseball; he has been named 1st team all-state baseball, 2nd team all-state football, and is a 2x state wrestling qualifier. He enjoys hunting and fishing. Dad won’t miss when Mitch comes home at midnight and wakes him up to have a conversation. Mom won’t miss him forgetting to hang up his keys and then wondering where both sets of keys are at. If possible, his parents would grant him the superpower of pausing time because it goes too fast.
Brody Bevans was voted King and Lauren Hamilton was voted Queen. 2021 Homecoming Queen Elle Greiner had the honor of coronating the 2022 Kling and Queen.