Homecoming coronation

The 2022 Independence Homecoming Royalty was coronated by 2021 Homecoming Queen Elle Greiner. Brody Bevans was voted King and Lauren Hamilton was voted Queen.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – After a full day of Homecoming activities, including a service project to clean headstones in Oakwood Cemetery, the Homecoming Parade, the Junior/Senior Powderpuff game, and the community rally at Lyle Leinbaugh Field, the Homecoming Royalty was introduced and the King and Queen announced.

The Court and Candidates for King and Queen were escorted by friends and family along the track to the center of the grandstands.

