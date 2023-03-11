INDEPENDENCE – Our 2023 Large Group Speech Season was an exciting one!
On January 16th, our team made the trip to Marion High School to compete in our WaMaC East and West meet. It was the first time we had both conferences together. Our Large Group teams were coached by Madison Corkery, Maddie Timmerman, and Gina Homan. We had 35 members participate in 13 events.
On January 21st we traveled to Cascade for our District group contest. Our team took 13 events for competition. We had eight events in the categories of: Group Improv, Group Mime, Ensemble Acting, One Act, and Musical Theatre advance to State! It was a fun and successful day for everyone involved.
On February 4th, we traveled to Waterloo West for our State competition. We received eight overall 1 ratings and had many great performances. With all of our groups eligible for All State, we anxiously awaited the announcement on Monday the 6th.
Our team celebrated as we were honored to receive a nomination in Group Mime! JD Huffman and Ryan Goldenstein represented our school district with pride as they performed “The Recital” at the All State Festival on February 18th. Their families, several team members, Mr. Reiter, and their coaches were all there to support this ‘Outstanding’ accomplishment.
Overall, it was an amazing season and despite being incredibly busy juggling many activities and academics all of our students worked so hard to give their best performances, and exemplified what it means to be a Mustang!