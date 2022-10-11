INDEPENDENCE – Friday evening two men and their families were honored before the Mustang Football game with the dedication of Mustang Plaza and the new entrance to Leinbaugh Field.
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith and Coach Lyle Leinbaugh each have memorials honoring their legacies at the entrance.
“Tonight we are here to honor two outstanding men, their families, and thank those who have made the new entrance at Leinbaugh Field possible,” said Superintendent Russ Reiter at the dedication. “There are times in one’s life when you meet or work with someone who makes a difference in your life, your school or your community. These types of individuals have a profound impact for generations to come.
“Two gentlemen, Lyle Leinbaugh and Sgt. Jim Smith, are being honored tonight because they embodied ‘all that is good.’ They will forever be remembered for what they stood for, how they lived their lives, and their dedication to their family and others.
“As a tribute to these two fine men, the Independence Community School District worked with a group of volunteers to enhance the front entrance to Leinbaugh Field,” he said. “We created two memorial areas to recognize Lyle Leinbaugh and Sgt. Jim Smith as you walk through the new entryway.”
Next to speak was project volunteer Brain Eddy. He gave a brief biography of Coach Leinbaugh.
“Lyle Leinbaugh, who our field is named after,” said Eddy, “graduated from Holstein High School in 1949 and received his B.S. from the University of Iowa in 1953. Lyle also played football for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. He served as a medic with the U.S. Army in Germany. He began teaching in the Independence Community School District in 1958 and retired in 1993. He passed away in 2005.
“During his career at Independence, Lyle was a long-time football coach for the Independence Mustangs. He was a friend to many and a great family man. He will forever be known as “Coach” and his impact on all of the students he taught and the players he coached will last forever.”
Present for the dedication were several members of Coach Leinbaugh’s family, including Lyle’s wife, Shirley; daughters Cindy, Joni, Leslie; and son David.
Project volunteer and Assistant Principal for the Jr/Sr High School Dewey Hupke spoke about Sgt Smith and his legacy
“Sgt. Jim Smith was an officer with the Iowa State Patrol for 27 years before tragically being killed in the line of duty on April 9, 2021,” said Mr. Hupke. “He made his home in Independence and this community in 1997. Jim was a man of integrity, an upholder of justice, a loving husband, father, a son, brother, and friend. He was a humble man of God, a faithful servant, a comedian, and a superhero who dedicated his life protecting and serving. He was an officer of the law, but his greatest calling was to be an officer of the Lord. Jim was a hero to us not because of how he died but rather how he lived. His legacy will forever live on in our hearts and the people he will continue to impact.”
Sgt. Smith’s wife Kathy, his mother Mary and step-father Tom Akin were surrounded by five Iowa State Troopers from Post 10 that served with Sgt. Smith. Sgt. Smith’s children Zander and Jazlyn were unable to attend.
Superintendent Reiter then thanked all that contributed to the memorials.
“This project would have not been possible without the generous donations of many,” he said.
- The family of Sgt Jim Smith donated the Mustang statue.
- Jason and Michelle Ohrt donated concrete work around the ticket booth.
- Larson Construction provided a substantial discount on the concrete work in the entry area and were involved in the design and engineering for the project.
- Director of Buildings and Grounds Chad O’Brien and Tom Zimmerly were involved in many aspects of the project including installing the benches, installing the flag poles, lights, and fencing.
- The following individuals donated their labor to lay the brick pillars: Quinton Miller, Dustin Wilkinson, Brian Westphal, Wayne Breitsprecher, Jason Decker, and Josh Arnold.
- Josh Coonrod and Sign’s and More were responsible for completing the plaques and installed signage.
The project also received approximately $100,000 in cash donations from various individuals and businesses, and their names will soon be recognized on a donor board next to the ticket booth. Recognized for helping with the fundraising were Rob Robinson, Brian Eddy, Keith Donnelly, and Dewey Hupke.
The Coach Lyle Leinbaugh memorial has a stone marker and a commemorative sign with a photo of Coach Leinbaugh and biographical information.
“This is wonderful,” said Leslie (Leinbaugh) Richmond, daughter of Coach Leinbaugh. “This means a lot to us. It is a real honor to be recognized with Sgt. Smith as well.”
The Sgt. Jim Smith has a Mustang statue and commemorative sign with his biographical information and a quote found in one of his notebooks kept for his children: “Don’t just know. Do. Live in service. Know the goal. Finish strong. Teaching with application. Don’t just tell – Show. Don’t just learn – Do. Live out God’s word. Live out faith. Teach, take care of our family — But also so change the world.”
“We are thankful to the Independence Community School District, the Mustang Foundation, Larson Construction, and all those who donated towards this Leinbaugh Field Entry Plaza/Memorial Project, either monetarily or by way of labor or materials,” said Kathy Smith, widow of Sgt. Smith. “I am very pleased how this community came together to make the project a reality so quickly. Our hope was to have memorials for both Coach Leinbaugh and my husband, Sgt. Jim Smith, so that people will remember the way they lived in service and dedication to God and to those around them. A special thank you to the Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies for supporting our family over the past 18 months and for the Troopers who stood with us at the dedication. We appreciate the Independence community for allowing us to honor these two men whom their families miss very much.”
To learn more about Sgt Jim Smith and other memorials (scholarship, Hero Center, 462 Challenge/Hero Workout) visit rememberingjimsmith462.com online.