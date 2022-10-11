Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday evening two men and their families were honored before the Mustang Football game with the dedication of Mustang Plaza and the new entrance to Leinbaugh Field.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith and Coach Lyle Leinbaugh each have memorials honoring their legacies at the entrance.

Trending Food Videos