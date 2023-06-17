INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 14, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team is 9-16 on the season, but don’t let that record fool ya. Class 4A, No. 12-ranked Clear Creek-
Amana was in town on Wednesday night and the Mustangs scored 18 runs in two games and split with the highly ranked Clippers. This is the third ranked team the Mustangs have beaten this year (CCA, Cascade, and CPU).
On Wednesday night the Mustangs scored 9 runs in the first game, but four errors in the field and seven free passes resulted in 12 runs for the Clippers in a 12-9 defeat of the Mustangs. Indee tried to make a game of it, never quitting and scoring 4 runs in bottom of the 7th.
The Mustangs are hitting the ball well and putting the ball in play. Mustang’s bats have struck out just 8 times in the last 4 games.
In the second game of the night, the Mustang bats jumped all over Clipper pitching with 4 runs in the first inning. The star of the game goes to junior pitcher Allison Kleve, who pitched her second consecutive 2-hitter and is hitting her stride at the right time. Kleve had 10 strikeouts and gets the win 9-0.
Senior Marleigh Louvar had a first inning inside-the-park homerun which drove in senior Dakota Whitman from first base. Louvar now has 5 home runs on the season and jumps into 3rd-place on the Mustangs homeruns in a season list. Louvar also has 12 career home runs and sits one home run shy of tying the record held by Julie Jack (13) in 2004-2008.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CLRC 3 4 1 3 0 0 1 12 13 4
INDE 2 0 1 0 2 0 4 9 11 4
GAME 1 BOX SCORE:Bella Louvar 2-4 RUN 2B 2SB, Dakota Whitman 2-4 RUN 2B 2BB ROE, Marleigh Louvar 3-3 3RUNS RBI BB SB, Emily Erdelt 1-4 RUN RBI, Jordin Derr 0-3 RUN 2RBI SAC 2ROE, Allison Kleve 1-4 2B, Addie Loughren 1-2 2RBI 2BB, Avery Wheelock SB, Leah House 1-4, Natalie Doyle 1-3, Regan Reeg CS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CLRC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
INDE 4 1 0 0 1 3 X 9 10 1
GAME 2 BOX SCORE:Bella Louvar 0-2 2RUNS BB SB ROE, Dakota Whitman 2-3 2RUNS RBI BB, Marleigh Louvar 2-3 2RUNS 4RBI BB SB, Emily Erdelt 2-4 RUN RBI, Allison Kleve 1-3 BB ROE, Addie Loughren 1-4 RBI, Jordin Derr 1-4 SB, Leah House 0-2 BB, Natalie Doyle 1-2 RUN BB, Regan Reeg RUN SB
The Mustangs were back in action on Friday night when they traveled back to Manchester for the West Delaware Tournament. A two day tournament – 16 teams.