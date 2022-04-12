INDEPENDENCE – Our 2022 Speech Season has come to an end! We all thoroughly enjoyed being back in person and competing with other schools! We had many accomplishments this season, and we couldn’t be prouder of our speech teams! We were fortunate to add a Freshman team this year and had 11 members try something new. Our Large Group teams were coached by Madison Corkery, Maddie Timmerman and Gina Homan. We had 11 Freshman and 36 Varsity members. We traveled to Williamsburg High School on January 17th to compete in the WaMaC West contest. We were able to perform 11 events between our two teams and placed second in our conference. On January 22nd we traveled to Waterloo West for our District group contest. Our Varsity team took 11 events and our Freshman team took 5 events for competition. We had 7 events advance in the categories of: Group Improv, Ensemble Acting, Short Film, and Musical Theatre. Our Freshman team had a Group Improv event advance to State too. Our State competition was held in Decorah on February 5th. We received seven 1 ratings and one 2 rating. Although we had many great performances that were worthy of an All-State rating, we didn’t have anyone advance to All-State. All of our students worked hard, and exemplified what it means to be a Mustang!
Our Individual Speech Teams were coached by Carole Franz, Maddie Timmerman and Gina Homan. We traveled to Vinton for our WaMaC West contest on February 21st. We had a great night. Our team members placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in every category and placed 1st overall. We brought the trophy home to Independence! The following students placed in the top 3 for their categories:Matthew Tudor 1st in Improvisation and 2nd in Spontaneous Speaking, Kaleb Penner 1st in Spontaneous Speaking and 3rd in Improvisation, Ryan DeBoer 1st in Original Oratory, Cierra Michael 1st in Public Speaking, Chloe Rehmert 3rd in Prose, Aidan Anderson 2nd in Radio News, Emily Erdelt 1st in Reviewing, Ashlyn Martin 1st in Solo Musical Theatre, Katelyn Trimble 1st in Storytelling, Avery Fischels 2nd in Expository Address, Carter Homan 3rd in Poetry and 3rd in After Dinner Speaking, Natalee Anderson 1st in Acting and Laura Smith 2nd in Literary Program.
Our District competition was in Maquoketa Valley on February 26th. Our Freshman team took 6 events and our Varsity team took 32 events. We had 21 Varsity members get 1 ratings and 1 Freshman member received a 1 rating. The following students advanced to State in Clear Lake on March 12th.
Matthew Tudor — Improvisation, Kaleb Penner — Spontaneous Speaking & Improvisation, Aaron Tanay — Improvisation & Prose, Ryan DeBoer — Original Oratory, Madison Mestad — Original Oratory, Cierra Michael — Public Address & Radio News, Aidan Anderson — Radio News & Solo Musical Theatre, Chloe Rehmert — Prose, Emily Erdelt — Reviewing, Hunter Johnson — After Dinner, Avery Fischels — Expository Address, Carter Homan — Poetry, Cooper McCurdy-Savago — Poetry, Katelyn VanBuren — Poetry, Natalee Anderson — Acting, Lauren Miller — Acting, Robert Hansen — Acting, Layla Walker — Literary Program, and Lily Giddings — Literary Program.
Our students received seventeen1 ratings and five 2 ratings.
On March 14th, we were informed that Carter Homan, Lauren Miller and Cooper McCurdy-Savago received nominations to perform at the All-State Festival!
We celebrated our amazing season and wished a great group of Seniors the best of luck at our speech banquet. Their leadership and talents will be greatly missed! Awards were given to Ryan DeBoer and Natalee Anderson for Best Male/Female Performer, Best 9th Grade Performer — Aaron Tanay, and the Director’s Award went to Laura Smith, Aidan Anderson, Ryan DeBoer and Matthew Tudor.
March 28th was an exciting day! After 2 years the All-State Festival was finally in person. It was a great day filled with outstanding performances by students all over Iowa!
Carter, Lauren and Cooper did a great job and proudly represented our school district!
In closing, thank you to everyone who supported the Independence Speech Team this season. We are grateful to all of the students who worked so hard to make this season such a success!