INDEPENDENCE – Class 3A’s 11th-ranked Mustangs opened WaMaC play hosting the Stormin’ Pointers of Center Point-Urbana on Thursday night.
The Mustangs move to 5-4 on the season and 1-0 in WaMaC play with a straight-set win over the Stormin’ Pointers (3-0). It took late-set rallies in the first 2 games to pull out close wins before racing to a 25-14 win in the third and final set.
“CPU is a young team, but you can see the potential they have,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “Both of the first 2 sets, we were able to get nice runs to break open very close sets.”
“I thought our back-row defense was very good, especially the play of Dakota Whitman,” added Schmitz. “Dakota played great defense, she dug up everything hit her way, and also did very well in her serve/receive passing.”
Whitman was credited with 24 digs for the night.
Senior Shanna Kleve returned from a badly sprained ankle to lead the Mustangs in serving with 15/16 and 3 aces.
“Overall, I would say we played well at times, but I wasn’t happy with our focus,” said Schmitz. “It has been a tough week for the entire Independence Mustang sports family. The girls played well under the circumstances, and I am proud of the effort the girls always give.”
Senior Lexi Hearn led the Mustangs with 8 kills, followed by senior Katie Henkes with 7. Sophomores Marie Gorman and Allison Kleve each added 4 kills. Senior Elle Greiner had 2, and junior Madyson Ristvedt added a kill and a block.
Greiner had 24 assists on the night, and was 12/12 on serves with 1 ace. Senior Sam Ohrt was 7/9 serving with 2 aces.
1 2 3 4 5 T
CPU 20 21 14 0 0 0
Indee 25 25 25 0 0 3
The Independence JV hosts an 8-team tournament today. The varsity is at home next Tuesday when they host Williamsburg (4-7). The varsity match should begin around 7:30 p.m.