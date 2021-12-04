INDEPENDENCE – This is the Independence Mustangs Wrestling program, so they don’t rebuild; they reload. And with the group they have this year, the mixture of experienced tested wrestlers and the talent of the newcomers, this is a solid team that will compete for the WaMaC title.
Head Coach Michael Doyle is in his 27th year at the helm of the Mustangs and has compiled an eye-popping career record of 405-198. The Mustangs had a 26-8 record in 2020-2021 and finished 4th at the State Duals.
Independence returns a ton of talent including 8 state qualifiers, starting with State Champion Isaiah Weber (138 lbs.). Weber is a senior and compiled a 42-1 record last season and has built a stunning state tournament resume in his 3 years, finishing runner-up in 2019 at 113 lbs. and again finishing runner-up in 2020 at 126 lbs. before finally winning the State title in 2021. Weber will most likely move up a weight this year to 145 and starts the season ranked No. 1 at that weight.
Other State Place winners include Kaden Kremer at 106 lbs. Kremer was 44-14 last season as a freshman and had an impressive run at the State tournament, which included the best match I seen in those 3 days, when he battled back from huge early deficit to win. Kremer placed 6th at the State tournament. Kremer will most likely move to 113 lbs. and starts the season ranked No. 5 at that weight.
Kale Wieland returns for his junior year after a 37-13 record a year ago and a 5th place finish at the State tournament at 113 lbs. Wieland had one of the most exciting matches of the tournament when he pinned West Delaware’s Carson Less in the 3rd period in the 5th place match. Wieland starts the season ranked No. 4 at 120 lbs.
Returning State Qualifiers:
Senior Marcus Beatty — 36-12 State Qualifier at 195 and will start the season ranked No. 3 at 195.
Junior Mitch Johnson — 31-16 State Qualifier at 170 and will start the season ranked No. 7 at 182.
Junior Carter Straw — 35-12 A two-time Qualifier 120,126 and will start the season ranked No. 11 at 138.
Junior Korver Hupke — 31-19 State Qualifier at 220 and will start the season ranked No. 9 at 295.
Senior Teegan McEnany — 27-24 State Qualifier at 152 and will start the season ranked No. 11 at 160.
Returning Letterwinners:
Luke Johnson 10th 25-15 120
Tyler Trumblee 12th 18-17 145
Dalton Hoover 12th 5-13 160
Caden Larson 12th 5-9 160
Logan Schacterle 11th 4-1 113
Tono Cornell 10th 1-2 285
Carson Cameron 10th 0-3 132
Brady McDonald 10th 24-17 195 Ranked No. 11 at 220.
Promising Newcomers:
Tyler Wieland 9th USA/AAU Place winner
Keyten Jacobsen 9th USA/AAU Place winner
Talon Conrad 9th USA Place winner
Strengths-according to Coach Doyle:
Team has placed in State Duals the last 3 years 6th, 4th, 4th. So experience is a strength. Having 8 guys with state experience is a plus.
Concerns-according to Coach Doyle:
Developing the young guys at a fast rate. Also need a team leader. Great teams have good positive leaders in aspects of their life.
Conference race:
This is an easy one – It will be Independence and West Delaware. Both teams return many guys with state experience from last year. West Delaware starts the season ranked No.1 with 8 ranked wrestlers and Independence starts the season ranked No. 3 with 9 ranked wrestlers. Osage is sandwiched between them two. Williamsburg and Solon also traditionally have strong wrestling teams.
“Most of my team wrestles but I would not say they are not into wrestling. Many of these guys are 3 to 4 sport athletes. They wrestle because they like the culture and we have a strong tradition. They all want the team to do well and will do what they can to help the team. The expectations are high this year. It should be a fun year.” – Michael Doyle